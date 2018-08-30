Meghan Markle Spills All On Royal Wedding In Upcoming Queen Elizabeth Documentary

Meghan Markle is going to be starring in a documentary series about Queen Elizabeth and the Commonwealth, writes People.

The Duchess of Sussex, who will take part in a “a conversation, a stand-up chat” in the film, will be featured alongside husband Prince Harry and other members of the royal family. The documentary, Queen of the World, will air on ITV over two parts starting in September and a source within the palace has revealed that Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth’s daughter, will also be featured in the film in formal interviews.

A statement from ITV discussing the film explained that the documentary will feature “behind-the-scenes moments with the Sovereign and other members of the Royal Family.”

ITV did not comment on Markle’s role in the documentary, but royal correspondent Chris Ship confirmed that she will be talking about her wedding dress and experiences with the Commonwealth. The veil on her wedding dress was embroidered with flowers from all 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

ITV also stated, “As the family and world leaders discuss the importance of the Commonwealth to the Queen, the series will document the way in which she passes her knowledge and experience to the younger generations,” writes People.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Head of Factual Entertainment Jo Clinton-Davis spoke about the documentary.

“The Queen is a unique figure on the world stage, with a huge depth of experience having met more global leaders than any previous British monarch and serving longer than all of them.”

Executive producer of the film Nicolas Kent added, “The Queen is the most well-travelled monarch in history and it’s been fascinating to see how she has passed on her experience to the younger generations of the royal family. With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about to embark on their first Commonwealth Tour to Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific exactly sixty-five years after the Queen’s first Commonwealth Tour, this series could not be more timely.”

Prince Harry and the Duchess are set to embark on their first official tour of the Commonwealth countries of Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand. The visit will be an important step for Markle as she is set to take over some key roles in the Commonwealth. Markle will be focusing her work on empowerment of women and gender equality and LGBTQ rights within the Commonwealth, reported People.