‘One Piece’ Chapter 916 Spoilers: Luffy Fights Urashima In Sumo Wrestling, Law And Hawkins Appear

Will Law and Hawkins join the commotion at Bakura town?

One Piece Chapter 916 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter will be featuring the sumo wrestling match between Monkey D. Luffy and Urashima. Can Luffy be the first man to put a stain on Urashima’s flawless record?

In the spoilers posted at Oro Jackson, One Piece Chapter 916 will start with an angry Urashima attempting to attack O-Kiku, the tall girl Samurai who served at Tsuru’s tea shop. Urashima became mad after O-Kiku cut off his top knot. In the laws of the Samurais, cutting off a top knot means he will undergo a dramatic decline in his status.

Before Urashima touched O-Kiku, Luffy intervened and repelled the enemy’s attack. One Piece Chapter 916 will temporarily introduce Luffy as a sumo wrestler. He is set to fight the Yokozuna of the Flower City, Urashima, to win the prize of 500 gold. When asked about his greatest achievement in sumo wrestling, Luffy boasted about his victory against his Nakama and Strawhat Pirates sniper, Usopp.

Meanwhile, Holdem, one of Beast Pirates headliner, is trying to discover the secret behind Tama’s devil fruit power. Holdem ordered his men to kidnap Tama because he is interested in her ability to tame animals. Holdem tried to pinch Tama’s cheek, but he didn’t have any success getting what he wants. As she continues to be harassed by Emperor Kaido’s men, Tama started to cry. Holdem said that Kozuki family led by Oden was an evil clan who tried to destroy the Wano Country 20 years ago.

'One Piece' Chapter 916 Spoilers, Release Date: Epic Battle in O-Tama Rescue Attempt – EconoTimes https://t.co/9ze7V49VqT pic.twitter.com/KZ1lFw21RI — One Piece News (@OnePieceNews2) August 30, 2018

One Piece Chapter 916 will also feature the appearance of Trafalgar D. Water Law and the Heart Pirates at Bakura Town. To avoid himself from being recognized by Emperor Kaido’s subordinates, Law has been undercover as a doctor. Law and the Heart Pirates decided to go to Bakura town with the goal of preventing Luffy and Zoro from making a commotion.

However, they were too late as Luffy already engaged in a fight with Urashima. Despite his limited experience in sumo wrestling, Luffy defeated Urashima and sent him flying into Holdem’s estate. The lion in Holdem’s stomach put Tama inside his mouth. The sumo wrestling match between Luffy and Urashima caught the attention of Beast Pirates headliner Basil Hawkins.

Law saw Hawkins and he started to become uncomfortable with their current situation. As of now, there is a high possibility that Luffy’s group will clash once again with Hawkins. However, Law will surely find a way to prevent their allies from making any bigger scene.