Sophia Hutchins Stirs Caitlyn Jenner Dating Rumors While Posing In Yeezy Apparel

Caitlyn Jenner’s rumored girlfriend Sophia Hutchins took to social media on Wednesday to share a snap of herself striking a pose clad in Yeezy wear. And Jenner texted Kanye West a screenshot of the Instagram post to thank him.

“Sophia loved the first set of looks your team left and went all yeezy for her travel outfit today! We love your looks!!” Caitlyn, 68, wrote, adding, “Thanks again.”

In response, West wrote, “So awesome. Your welcome.” And then it was The Life of Pablo artist’s turn to take to social media to share a screenshot of the exchange. As expected, unforgiving Twitter users relentlessly teased West for his misuse of “your,” but Yeezy’s tweet was enough to get people talking again about the still-undisclosed relationship between Jenner and Hutchins.

The 22-year-old model sported Yeezy bike shorts, a Yeezy zip-up, and Yeezy Boosts in the photo of her taking a walk in Malibu.

Jenner and Hutchins have not officially declared themselves a couple, but the two have been seen spending a lot of time together. The pair’s first major public appearance together was at the 2018 ESPY Awards on July 19, but Jenner has decided to stick by her guns, choosing not to reveal very much about her relationship with the much-younger Hutchins.

“We are not going to get into that. But we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable. We’re the best of friends,” Jenner told Variety in a recent interview.

I feel fall in the air A post shared by Sophia Hutchins (@hutchins_sophia) on Aug 29, 2018 at 7:27am PDT

However, the hints are everywhere, as the two certainly act like a couple. Hutchins even serves as the director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, which works to fight for transgender rights. And they are all over each other’s Instagram pages as well.

The text exchange between Jenner and West is also significant for a different reason. Jenner has an ongoing feud with the Kardashian clan since the transgender activist released her biography Secrets of My Life, in which she portrays her ex-wife, Kris Jenner, in a light that the Kardashian family contends is unfair. Kim Kardashian was particularly vocal about her disapproval of her former stepparent’s book, so it is interesting that Kim’s husband and Jenner seem to be on a friendly note. Entertainment Tonight suggests that West could be key in reuniting the parties.

“It’s a big loss in my life, not having her there anymore,” Jenner said of Kim in an interview last year, as quoted by the Entertainment Tonight report.