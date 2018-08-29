Olivia Culpo Is All Smiles Wearing Tiny White Bikini With Pink And Yellow Sarong In Jamaica

Olivia is looking super happy in her latest Instagram pic as she says hi to fans from Jamaica.

Olivia Culpo is enjoying Jamaica, and it’s no wonder. The background of her latest Instagram pic is a beautiful tropical paradise, complete with beautiful waters, a small beach, and green vegetation. Olivia’s wearing a tiny white structured bikini top, with just the side of her matching bikini bottom peeking out from under a bright pink and yellow sarong. Her hair is pulled back in a high bun, as she accessorizes with hoop earrings and a simple gold necklace and bracelet. Olivia’s keeping things chic even at the beach with a big black Chanel bag.

The model-actress captioned the photo “Making a movie in Jamaica! Feeling grateful this will be my set for the next few weeks.”

And she definitely looks grateful, as she smiles widely. It looks like Olivia’s not letting anything get her down, as yesterday she reportedly hurt her toe, according to the Daily Mail. Nobody knows yet exactly what happened, but she kept fans updated throughout the day on how the shoot was going with her injury.

Whatever happened, it’s serious enough that the crew had to figure out how to shoot a scene without her getting her toe wet. Later in the day, she even said “Update on toe, it’s alive and doing well.”

Yesterday, Olivia also shared a short video of her view from the beach saying “Set for the next 3 weeks! Any guesses where I am?”

A nice beach, waters, and some boats can be seen in the distance as the sky is a beautiful pink and blue. While lots of her fans guessed correctly that she was in Jamaica, others guessed Catalina, Costa Rica, and even France.

And while she’s enjoying Jamaica, Culpo also posted a sneak peek yesterday into her campaign with Vital Proteins. She shared a photo of a giant billboard where’s she’s sipping on a red drink wearing circular sunglasses and a striped swimsuit. Another photo from the series shows her sitting on top of a classic car seat in a low-cut off-the-shoulder striped shirt. Olivia wore some distressed shorts and tan boots to complete the look.

The movie that Olivia is shooting for is likely The Swing of Things. In the movie, she’s playing Laura Jane. The film features actress Adelaide Kane, Dot-Marie Jones, and actor Matt McCoy. It’s about a groom that accidentally takes his new wife on a honeymoon to a swingers resort in Jamaica, details IMDB.