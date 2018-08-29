Watch PSV Eindhoven Vs. FC BATE Borisov UEFA Champions League Playoff Live Stream: Start Time, Preview

Dutch Champions PSV take a 3-2 aggregate lead into the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying playoff against Belarus Premier League titlists BATE Borisov.

Current Dutch Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven, who have also won three of the last four Netherlands top flight championships, battle to secure what would be their 16th berth in UEFA Champions League group stage when they face FC BATE Borisov, the club that dominates the Vysheyshaya Liga — or Belarus Premier League — winning 12 consecutive Belarussian titles, according to UEFA.com, in the second leg of a qualifying playoff tie that will live stream from Holland.

PSV took the first leg match, scoring three away goals in the 3-2 win at Borisov Arena last week. And while the Dutch champions go into the home leg as heavy favorites to go through to the Champions League group stage, Manager Mark van Bommel has warned his team against falling victim to complacency, according to the Football Oranje site.

“The biggest danger for us is the situation that we can underestimate the opponent,” van Bommel said on Tuesday. “We did not do that last week though, but now we have to make sure that it will not happen tomorrow either.”

The Eindhoven club comes into the match with an unblemished 3-0 record in the Dutch top flight so far in the 2017/2018 season, following a 2-1 topping of PEC Zwolle over the weekend. But BATE come in on a winning streak of their own, of sorts. They have won all of the last four UEFA Champions League playoff ties they have played.

FC BATE Borisov, champions of Belarus 12 years running, have also won four straight UEFA Champions Leagues playoff ties. Maja Hitij / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Wednesday’s PSV Eindhoven vs. FC BATE Borisov UEFA Champions League Playoff, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time at 35,000-seat Philips Stadion in Eindhoven the Netherlands, on Wednesday, August 29. In the United States and Canada Eastern Time Zone that start time will be 3 p.m., noon in the Pacific time zone.

While BATE have a huge mountain to climb, needing to win by at least two goals on the road — or if they win by just one, to score at least four goals in the process — they may have a slight advantage, coming in with a healthy starting XI keyed by former Arsenal star Alexander Hleb. PSV is hampered by injuries, and will be missing midfielder Ryan Thomas and striker Maximiliano Romero along with 21-year-old Swedish midfielder Ramon Pascal Lundqvist, according to The Sun.

Watch highlights of the first-leg match in the PSV Eindhoven vs. FC BATE Borisov UEFA Champions League qualifier in the video below, courtesy of B/R Live.

To watch the PSV Eindhoven vs. FC BATE Borisov UEFA Champions League Playoff second-leg matchup live stream online in the United States from Philips Stadion, access the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

Another way to watch the decisive PSV Eindhoven vs. FC BATE Borisov showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, or Sling TV, which will carry the match via the Univision Deportes feed. All of those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the UEFA Champions League playoff match live stream for free.

In Canada, the UEFA Champions League playoff match will be streamed live via the DAZN sports platform, while in the Netherlands, Ziggo Sport will carry a live stream.