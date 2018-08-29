‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting Week Of September 3: Hope’s Crisis & Robin Givens Back As Dr. Phillip Linked?

New B&B spoilers tease that trouble and heartache may lie ahead for Hope.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and casting news for the week of September 3 reveal some very interesting possibilities. According to Highlight Hollywood, Robin Givens will be back as Dr. Phillips on September 3 and 4. Accompanying the good doctor will be a nurse, played by Cailin McDonald on September 3. But how is this tied to Hope (Annika Noelle)?

The TV Watercooler teases that the newly wedded Hope will rush to the hospital during the week of September 3. Although Hope could go to the hospital for a number of factors, it now seems more likely that she is going for herself since Dr. Phillips is also making an appearance next week.

It seems unlikely that this will be a routine ultrasound or general appointment since Hope just saw the doctor. Everything was fine with the baby at the doctor visit and she and Liam (Scott Clifton) even got am ultrasound picture. Dr. Phillips is also an OB-Gyn which immediately excludes Hope rushing to the hospital on behalf of someone else. At the moment, she is the only character on Bold and the Beautiful who is pregnant, and therefore it would make logical sense that Dr. Phillips would attend to her.

We also know that Givens will appear on two episodes, indicating that the situation could be serious. This is not a mere pop-in visit, and the fact that a nurse is present underscores this. The last time a nurse was present was when Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) gave birth to Kelly (Gabriel Sporman).

There has been a great spate of rumors that Hope would miscarry and lose the baby, but until now there has been no real evidence. This seems to be the first time that the Bold and the Beautiful writers suggest that Hope’s pregnancy could be troubled. She may not lose her child, but there could be a myriad of other complications that she could be facing.

Longtime B&B fans know that Hope suffered a devastating miscarriage when she was married to Wyatt (Darin Brooks). After losing the baby, she was absolutely devastated and could not be consoled. She then left to be with her mother, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), who was in Milan at the time. Hope had been staying in Milan until she recently returned to Los Angeles. It would be tragic if she suffers the same fate again and loses her baby with Liam. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.