‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie And ‘Jersey Shore’s DJ Pauly D Reunite Months After Romance Rumors

Is Scheana Marie involved in a secret romance?

Scheana Marie and DJ Pauly D reunited on Tuesday night, months after the potential couple first faced rumors of a romance.

On Instagram, the Vanderpump Rules cast member shared a number of video clips of herself and Pauly, one of which showcased the reality stars dancing to some music at the premiere of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars.

According to the clips shown, last night’s event took place at HYDE Sunset: Kitchen + Cocktails in West Hollywood, California, where the Jersey Shore star served as the musical act.

Scheana and DJ Pauly D were first linked to one another earlier this year after the Bravo star split from boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta after dating for about nine months. Then, months ago, the rumored couple fueled dating reports when they were seen spending time with one another at the MTV Movie And TV Awards in Los Angeles.

While Scheana and her fellow reality star clearly enjoy hanging out from time to time, she is also rumored to be involved in a secret romance with Adam Spott, who was also in attendance during Tuesday night’s event.

Scheana and Adam have been spotted together in Los Angeles frequently over the past several months and have also attended a number of red carpet events with one another. That said, they haven’t confirmed a romance quite yet and even if they are dating, they are likely contractually obligated to keep the news from their fans.

As Vanderpump Rules viewers may know, the show’s cast members are warned about exposing too much about their lives while filming because they don’t want the new season’s storylines spoiled before the episodes begin airing.

Scheana Marie has also recently been linked to Bachelor in Paradise star Robby Hayes but months ago, she fought back against the reports and insisted she was single and planning to stay that way.

“You know, we are very good friends. We have been for about a year now,” she told Us Weekly in March. “Him and I are amazing friends. Every time I’m in L.A., he’s one of the first people I call to hang out with and we get each other. We’re in the same world, so it’s very easy to relate with one another. He lives on the West Side, I’m actually going to be moving there this summer, so yeah just very good friends.”

Scheana Marie and her co-stars will return to Bravo later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7. A premiere date has not yet been set.