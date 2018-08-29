‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Receives Threat After Leo Dottavio’s Scary Meltdown

Fan favorite Amanda Stanton claims the Hollywood stuntman harrassed her in a DM after she commented on his behavior on the ABC reality show.

Bachelor in Paradise was anything but idyllic this week after Leo Dottavio’s major meltdown over kissing and “snitching.” The Hollywood stuntman, who first appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette before heading to the Mexican-set summer time spinoff, Bachelor in Paradise, walked off of the ABC reality show in a huff after he was informed there was no way he would be getting a rose. Dottavio didn’t go quietly, ending his short stint on the show by calling out Kendall Long and getting into an altercation with fan favorite Grocery Store Joe Amabile on his way out.

Dottavio, who rattled off statements like “a kiss is like a handshake in Paradise” and “Paradise needs to burn to the ground and start fresh,” raged as he demanded to know who “tattled” on him after he kissed both Kendall Long and Chelsea Roy. Fans of the ABC reality show accused Leo of emotionally manipulating Kendall as he tried to blame her for his hookup with Chelsea.

Leo’s final hours in Paradise were spent hunting down the “snitch” (spoiler alert: it was Kevin) before he had a full-on meltdown that ended with him tossing a drink in Grocery Store Joe’s face. Paradise production had to break up the scuffle.

Bachelor in Paradise stars had a swift reaction to Leo Dottavio’s scary breakdown, and one of them alleges she even received a threat from the longtime Water World employee.

Amanda Stanton, who made headlines of her own for her relationship with the questionable Josh Murray during her stint on Bachelor in Paradise two years ago, took to Twitter to note, “Leo scares me.” The mom of two later tweeted, “Slightly off topic but Leo did get fired from Water World, right? Need to make sure before I take the kids.”

Dottavio apparently didn’t like Stanton’s tweets. The pretty Bachelor alum later told fans she received a threatening response from Dottavio.

“Just got a lovely DM from Leo calling me a ‘piece of sh*t’ & that my tweet about him last night is going to ‘come back to haunt me’…so i guess he can never blame ‘editing, ‘#BachelorinParadise”

Stanton revealed in the comments that Dottavio blocked her shortly after he sent the message so it disappeared before she was able to screenshot it. Dottavio later mocked Stanton, writing, “Evidence boys and girls that’s what we calllll evidence? So wait what dm?”

Dottavio later tweeted an angry response to Stanton, writing, “Going after my livelihood cause of unsubstantiated claims from my college days isn’t too classy miss. I don’t even know who you are but it’s pathetic. Faux a** celeb. Find some other way to stay relevant.”

Other Bachelor alums took to social media to weigh in on Leo Dottavio’s bad behavior on the ABC reality show. Bachelor star Bekah Martinez, who recently unearthed sexual harassment allegations about Dottavio that date back to his college years, tweeted, “You know Leo’s just gonna keep making excuses and avoiding responsibility for being a s*it human being and say something like ‘it’s just a TV show’ just like his response to the sexual harassment claims: ‘it was just college.'”

Others offered Leo a PSA to let him know it’s not really snitching if you do something in front of TV cameras for millions to see. Bachelorette alum Diggy Moreland chimed in to agree with Leo’s assessment that Paradise needs to burn to the ground—and suggest that his leopard print shirt should be the first thing in the fire.

You can see some of Bachelor Nation’s reaction to Leo Dottavio’s disturbing meltdown below.

Leo, it’s not about kissing whomever, it’s about transparency ESPECIALLY with the person you supposedly like. Ugh, get it together, if not in #BachelorinParadise at least in life — Kristina Schulman (@kristinaschulma) August 28, 2018

Leo: “Paradise needs to burn to the ground and start fresh.” Agreed. And we can start the fire with that shirt you wearing homie.#bip #BachelorInParadise — Diggy Moreland (@diggymoreland) August 29, 2018

When we come back from this commercial break, Leo better have three black eyes.#bip #BachelorInParadise — Diggy Moreland (@diggymoreland) August 29, 2018

If Venmo John doesn’t get this rose I’m going to go pour hard liquor into a champagne flute, rewind paradise until Leo’s on the screen, and then throw the glas at the TV. WHO IS WITH ME #BachelorinParadise — Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) August 29, 2018

“It’s bad to snitch” – says the dude accused of multiple instances of sexual harassment #BachelorInParadise — Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) August 28, 2018

Leo… it’s not really snitching if you did it on camera for national television… — Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) August 28, 2018

Leo Dottavio has not yet commented on his bad Bachelor in Paradise behavior. Instead, hours after the unflattering episode aired, he posted a man bun pic of himself with the caption, “Always fun going down to Mexico.”

You can see Leo Dottavio burning his Bachelor bridges in the video below.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC.