Astronaut Robb Kulin Becomes First In 50 Years To Resign

The last NASA astronaut training resignation occured in 1968.

For the first time in 50 years, an astronaut has resigned from NASA.

An NBC News report states that astronaut candidate Robb Kulin submitted his resignation to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration roughly halfway through his two-year training program. The somewhat shocking move is the first time somebody has resigned from the program since 1968.

Robb Kulin, 35, left due to personal reasons, which NASA cannot reveal, according to a report from The Hill. The Anchorage, Alaska, native was one of 12 new astronauts in training who was chosen out of 18,300 applicants, which was a record number of applications for the position. To accept the job, Kulin had to quit his work with SpaceX.

Kulin and his 11 colleagues began their two-year stint as astronauts-in-training last August at Houston’s Johnson Space Center. His resignation takes effect on Friday.

“My whole goal coming out of that, and I would say the team’s whole goal, was to make sure that the Falcon 9 was as reliable and successful as possible for SpaceX’s commercial partners but also, of course very importantly, for the crew that will fly on that vehicle. It’s something just that helped us grow stronger and me grow stronger as an engineer,” Kulin said last year, when he was accepted into the position.

No stranger to hard work, before his gigs with SpaceX and NASA, Kulin worked as a commercial fisherman in Alaska, as well as an ice driller in Antarctica. Also, he worked hard for his education, earning a Doctorate in Engineering from UC San Diego. At UCSD, he studied dynamic bone fracture, according to his NASA biography.

