‘Southern Charm’s Ashley Jacobs Talks Dating After Thomas Ravenel Split, Admits To Texting Other Men

Ashley Jacobs thought she was single for good.

After Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs called it quits earlier this month after over a year of dating, the controversial nurse feared she would never date again.

During an August 28 interview with Us Weekly magazine, Jacobs said she’s been distracting herself with other men and is happy to see that the opposite sex is still attracted to her, despite what fans saw during the fifth season of Southern Charm.

“Because I dated Thomas Ravenel, [my fear] was that no one in this town would still date me,” she explained. “That was my fear because people will be like, ‘What were you doing?'”

According to Jacobs, it felt good to see that people were attracted to her, but in retrospect, she realizes that she has never truly considered a future with anyone since her breakup from Ravenel. Instead, she believes she should be focusing on getting strong enough to be alone.

“I guess I thought by talking to someone else, it was sort of a distraction to get over him. Not necessarily to be with this other guy, but I think every woman or person for their ego wants to know that they’re still desired, like I haven’t lost my groove,” Jacobs said.

Days ago, Ravenel took to Twitter where he spoke of someone who had been unfaithful and revealed he was also upset with his former girlfriend after going through her phone. According to Us Weekly, Ravenel said he felt Jacobs had been dishonest with him about how often she texted one of the men.

“I should have been more upfront that this guy texts me more than I led him on to believe, but it was all harmless and I told this other guy,” Jacobs explained. “I said, ‘Thomas and I, we’re in a very complicated relationship.'”

Looking back, Ashley Jacobs admitted she would do things differently if she could go back in time and redo the end of her relationship with Thomas Ravenel. She also said she made a number of mistakes during her time on the fifth season of Southern Charm.

“I made so many mistakes, on camera, rookie mistakes, but I definitely learned a lot, but I appreciate people who lift my spirits because I don’t get a whole lot of that and I think that’s what keeps me tied to Tom — he’s the only one who really knows what I’m going through in terms of being on the show,” Jacobs said.

Kathryn Dennis confirmed Ashley Jacobs would not be featured on the upcoming sixth season of Southern Charm earlier this month on Twitter.