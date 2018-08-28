Bella Hadid Posts Racy Rooftop Instagram Picture, Covered Only By Her Arms

The 22-year-old model has posted a number of revealing photos on the social media site.

Bella Hadid isn’t shy to show off on Instagram, and on Tuesday the model posted one of her most revealing photos yet.

The 22-year-old took to the social media platform to share a picture what appeared to be a modeling shoot, showing off in the buff on a rooftop with only her hands strategically placed to keep her covered.

Showing off on Instagram is nothing new for Hadid, who often uses the site to share her some insider pictures from modeling shoots or just give fans a glimpse of life for a multi-millionaire who spends much of her time lounging around in a bikini.

Just last week, Bella Hadid posted another picture of herself in the buff with only a comforter to keep her from violating Instagram’s no-nudity policy. Like last week’s shot, the one she posted on Tuesday attracted thousands of likes and comments, most of them supportive.

“You are killing it!” one person wrote.

“Stunning” added another.

When she’s not attracting attention for her nearly nude photos, Bella Hadid has been getting headlines for her love life. The model recently reunited with on-again off-again boyfriend The Weeknd, which has apparently been confirmed after weeks of rumors that they were back together. As Popsugar noted, the two have been making some public appearances lately and are even coordinating their outfits.

“Confirmed: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are definitely back together.” the report noted. “The proof doesn’t just come from Instagram posts, either. The duo were spotted heading out to dinner at Crossroads in Hollywood, glowing as they entered the restaurant in athleisure, a look they both fully support.

“Not only were their track jackets coordinated — The Weeknd’s Puma zip-up featuring bold red colorblock and Bella’s throwover mint green — but he was also rocking a Chrome Hearts baseball cap, and Bella’s the face of the brand.”

The two reunited back in July, with E! News reporting that they are now dating exclusively after breaking up in November of 2016 — the second time they had split.

“Abel realized once he started dating around, that he actually is still in love with Bella, and they reconnected,” an insider told the celebrity news outlet.

The two have been quite active since then, being spotted together in Paris and Tokyo, the report noted. They still haven’t spoken much about the relationship, however, leaving fans to learn about it mostly through celebrity news sites.

Me n Miss Stevie @stevie_dance A post shared by ???? (@bellahadid) on Aug 28, 2018 at 12:53pm PDT

For those interested in seeing the rooftop photo shoot, Bella Hadid’s latest racy picture can be seen here.