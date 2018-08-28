Kourtney Kardashian Wants To Move To New York, Won’t Renew ‘KUWTK’ Contract, Per ‘Radar Online’

Is Kourtney Kardashian on the outs with her famous family? It certainly seems so.

While this season of the hit show Keeping Up with the Kardashians has already shown a number of fights between Kourtney and sisters Khloe and Kim, it may surprise some that Kourtney is reportedly done with her famous family altogether. A source close to the eldest Kardashian sister recently shared with Radar Online that Kourtney is seriously thinking about moving across the country to New York to get away from the reality TV scene.

“She wants to move to New York with the kids, because she’s just done with the family. She does not want to be a ‘Kardashian’ anymore.”

The source also shared that Kourtney is tired of her sisters putting fame before their family and that is one of the other reasons why she wants to get as far away as she can. The only problem is — Kourt has a contract to film KUWTK through 2019, but after that, it is reported that she will try and make her escape from Los Angeles and head to the Big Apple and there’s likely no changing her mind to stay.

sometimes i take all the shine A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 24, 2018 at 10:35pm PDT

“It is going to take an insane amount of money to get Kourtney to renew her contract after the current one ends.”

The source even went as far as to say that if Kourtney could get married today and drop “Kardashian” from her name, she honestly would do it in a heartbeat. And not only is the reality TV star having problems with her famous family at this current time, she’s also struggling with her former flame, Younes Bendjima.

As the Inquisitr shared, Kardashian was incredibly shocked when she saw the disturbing video footage of Younes getting into a physical altercation with an employee at Delilah nightclub following a night of partying. Though the incident took place back in March, video just recently surfaced and footage also shows Drake and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. watching the fight go down.

“Younes did not tell Kourtney the truth about the attack. In fact, he completely lied to her and said that he didn’t hit anyone and that he never would. Kourtney believed him, and she also believed that he wouldn’t cheat on her,” an insider shared.

Though Kourtney was shocked over the video, the source also dished that the mother of three is happy to know that she is finally done with him, especially after seeing his true colors shine.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays on E!