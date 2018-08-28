Cardi B Flaunts Post-Baby Body In Shoot For Fashion Nova

Are we sure she even had a baby?

A little over a month after giving birth to her sweet baby girl, Kulture, Cardi B has absolutely been wowing fans with her post-pregnancy body. Much like lipkit guru Kylie Jenner, the 25-year-old has bounced back from her pregnancy incredibly fast, leaving many fans scratching their heads.

Last night, the Daily Mail shared photos of Cardi stepping out, looking dressed to impress. In the images published by the media outlet, the rapper looks amazing in a pair of ripped denim blue jeans that are part of her Cardi B X Fashion Nova collection that will drop later this Fall. The jeans are high-waisted, hitting Cardi just around the naval while her daring top leaves very little to the imagination.

The silky, wine-red number is long-sleeved and open in the middle, exposing the rapper’s curvy chest and toned tummy. To accessorize the sexy look, Cardi wears a pair of white-tie boots as well as a white purse. The 25-year-old also dons a face full of makeup including a bright red lipstick.

According to the website, Cardi is wearing the Beach Bum jeans from the collection and they will retail for only $37.99. Back in April, Cardi announced that she would be partnering with fashion retailer Fashion Nova for a jean collection. According to Elle, the collection will drop later this Fall and Cardi has long been a fan of the fashion brand, even rapping about them in one of her songs.

“I could buy designer, but this Fashion Nova fit all that a**,” she raps in “She Bad.”

Additionally, Cardi shared a video on Instagram in herself with a pair of the jeans from her line and it has amassed over 8.5 million views.

“Wanna know how rich people like me stay rich?” she says. “By staying on a budget. These pants right here are Fashion Nova.”

“I can’t think of a better fashion icon for our first design collaboration than Cardi B,” the brand’s founder and CEO Richard Saghian told patrons in a statement.

And aside from her music and her newly-found career in fashion, Cardi has been busy keeping up with her six-week-old daughter. In a recent Instagram story, the mother of one said that looking into her daughter’s eyes gives her strength but also make her very emotional.

“When my babygirl locks eyes with me the strength and emotions i get it’s unexplainable. I love this baby so much and i know she loves me too. Soo deep in love I can’t find the words (sic).”

Follow Cardi’s Instagram page for more news about her Fashion Nova collab.