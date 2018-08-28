Dez Bryant & Jake Paul Could Meet In The Ring

Jake Paul just stepped out of the ring after winning his match with Deji, and now he’s already been challenged by NFL star Dez Bryant.

TMZ reports that the All-Pro wide receiver originally intended to congratulate Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, on his fight with KSI. Instead, he made a mistake and sent a Twitter direct message to the wrong Paul brother. After Dez Bryant explained the mistake and apologized, Jake decided to get a little salty and pretended to mix up Bryant with Todd Gurley. The L.A. Rams superstar recently got his contract extended in July to the tune of 57.5 million dollars for 4 years on the field. He congratulated the football player on the extension, then said he should’ve written that to Todd Gurley.

Jake Paul is a Cleveland Browns fan and decided to make the interaction between himself and Bryant public. Bryant recently turned down a contract with the Browns. But defending his favorite team ended up with an invitation to step into the ring with wide receiver.

“Dez Bryant don’t want the smoke???? & no team wants Dez Bryant!! GO BROWNS!!” He wrote in the post.

Bryant seemed to take the matter mostly in stride, but when asked about Jake Paul he threw out the invitation to solve things in the ring. “I guess he called himself trying to clown..we can get in the boxing ring tho if he want smoke.”

Dez Bryant don’t want the smoke???? & no team wants Dez Bryant!! GO BROWNS!! pic.twitter.com/4hmhwiE6PB — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 26, 2018

As The Bleacher Report explains, the subject of contracts is currently a sore one with Bryant. After being released from the Dallas Cowboys in April, Dez Bryant remains a free agent. Currently his future in the NFL is undecided. However, the wide receiver has had offers on the table since his release. The Baltimore Ravens offered him a multi-year deal, but Bryant turned it down because he is currently looking for 1 year deals only. The Cleveland Browns have also offered the 3 time Pro-Bowl wideout a contract, but the offer had a base salary of less than 5 million dollars, leading to Bryant declining the offer.

Jake Paul fought Deji this past Saturday, and since then has called out Chris Brown as his next opponent. Facing off against an NFL wide receiver would be a whole new level of competition for Paul. Bryant stands 6’2 and weighs in at 220 lbs. There is no word yet if he’ll accept the invitation into the ring, but if Jake Paul does it will be a very interesting match.