Meghan Markle’s Brother Asks The Queen For Help With Family Drama, Says Meghan Is ‘Turning Into A Zombie’

“I urge you to convince Meg to bring her father over to the Palace for him to meet the Royal Family and spend time with him.

Meghan Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., is now asking Queen Elizabeth to intervene in the Duchess of Sussex’ family drama, The Sun is reporting.

It’s a narrative that pops up in the media every few days: another day, another embarrassing act from Meghan’s dad’s side of the family. If it’s not her dad spilling dirty secrets about the Royal Family or making a fool of himself in front of photographers, it’s one of her half-siblings trying to drag her through the mud.

In the latest bit of Markle family drama, Meghan’s half-brother is now attempting to go straight to Queen Elizabeth, asking the Sovereign to intervene in the Duchess’ relationship with her estranged father.

As you know, Thomas Markle Sr. hasn’t been in the best of health, having missed out on his daughter’s wedding because of heart problems (or so he says). Now his two other children from his first marriage are pushing the narrative that Meghan’s father is on his death bed, and that if Meghan and her dad don’t patch things up soon, it will be “too late.”

To that end, Thomas Markle Jr. is imploring Queen Elizabeth for help, in an open letter.

“I urge you to convince Meg to bring her father over to the Palace for him to meet the Royal Family and spend time with him. I recently went to see him after hearing of his heart surgery and his health is not good. I fear if Meghan waits too long it will be too late as Tom Sr feels like her won’t see her again.”

In addition to imploring the Queen for help, Thomas is also repeating the narrative, expressed by her dad’s side of the family, that Meghan is unhappy in her life in the Royal Family and is being treated unfairly.

“Meg may feel like she’s being held prisoner and turning into a zombie.”

He also claimed that Meghan is being treated differently by the Royal Family than her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and also that Meghan is getting “tension from Camilla,” referring to the wife of Meghan’s father-in-law, Prince Charles. However, Meghan and Camilla have been filmed chatting happily and smiling to one another, so it’s not clear where Thomas is getting the idea that there’s tension.

Thomas Jr. has also asked the Royal Family to bestow upon his father a royal title, something which, so far, the Palace doesn’t seem inclined to do.