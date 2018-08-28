Daryl Hannah set things off with an Instagram message

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young have been dating for over four years, and fans think, based on hints on social media, that the two have finally tied the knot. One media source has even stated that Hannah and Young married aboard the singer’s yacht over the weekend, but that news has not been confirmed as of yet by the couple.

Metro reported that fans jumped on an Instagram message posted by Daryl Hannah that featured an owl in the rafters.

“Someone’s watching over us…. love & only love.”

Hannah and Young were said to have tied the knot in the San Juan Islands aboard the yacht, and then made it official in

Atascadero, California.

In response to the Instagram post, it was obvious that many friends of Hannah knew something more than the average person because many messages of congratulations followed, including one from actor Rosanna Arquette.

“You are the whisperer to all the animals..birds and bees follow you and protect you what a beautiful time of love and magic.”

In the past, both Daryl Hannah and Neil Young have spoken publicly on occasion about their bond. Young says that the fact that both are in the entertainment industry helps.

“We’re pretty real. As artists, we support each other and understand, because we both have an element of fame. We understand what that means. I’m very lucky. We’re very lucky to have found each other. I’m eternally thankful for the opportunity to share my life with her, and she feels the same.”

People Magazine says that the good wishes to the happy couple continued on Facebook from guitarist Mark Miller.

“Congratulations to Daryl Hannah and Neil Young on their wedding today. May they have a long and happy relationship.”

Others hinted at an event expressing remorse that they couldn’t make it to the party. CNN‘s Sally Kohn shared her regrets, saying that she was “so sorry not to be there.”

This would be the first marriage for Daryl Hannah, who had previously been in a long-term relationship with both John F. Kennedy, Jr. in addition to singer Jackson Browne. Neil Young was married before for over thirty years to Pegi Young, but the two have been divorced for over four years.

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young both share a love of music and animals, so it seemed perfectly fitting that an owl would drop in to watch over their special day.