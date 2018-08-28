Tori Spelling Hires ‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Jo Mellencamp As Life Coach

Sometimes, celebrities just need to stick together!

This year marked a really tough one for actress Tori Spelling. Not only has the 45-year-old gone through a series of very public breakdowns and trouble in her marriage with Dean McDermott, she’s also gone through weight gain. Because of this, Spelling felt like she needed someone to hold her accountable for her actions so she could get back on track the healthy way.

Radar Online shares that Spelling has enlisted the help of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, as her life coach in hopes of getting things in check. A rep for Spelling shares that Tori and Teddi have already been working together for a while and Tori is already reaping some of the rewards of her hard work.

“Tori has been working with Teddi Mellencamp at ‘All in by Teddi’ and her team of coaches to focus on a healthy and balanced approach towards food and exercise. She is very proud of the work she has put in.”

A source close to Spelling shares that she is sticking to an egg-based diet and has already lost a ton of weight between her new diet, exercise, and of course, Teddi’s guidance.

“When we aren’t feeling our best, we can’t perform at our best so this process makes us all very vulnerable and susceptible to change,” Mellencamp once dished. “As the change occurs and I see the difference in my clients’ moods and confidence, that is where the magic happens.”

We’ll always have spandex! Happy Birthday to my bestie @jenniegarth xoxo pic.twitter.com/PQhOx9WIzR — Tori Spelling (@Tori_Spelling) April 3, 2018

And in some of her Instagram photos, Tori’s results are already showing. As the Inquisitr shared, the mother of five wowed fans by posting a photo of herself in the middle of a hot tub as she sports a sexy black bikini top and a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms. In that particular image, Spelling wore her long blonde locks down as she struck a pose, donning bright red lipstick.

Clearly, she is happy in her own skin as she wears a smile and puts her hands on her hips. She’s also surrounded by four of her five children — Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Liam. The youngest, 1-year-old Beau, is not pictured in the photo.

And earlier this year, Spelling posted a photo of herself in a floral swimsuit, explaining to fans that her body didn’t bounce back after her fifth child like she had hoped it would, but she was finally confident in a swimsuit.

“But I’ve been working at it and eating and playing to live my best life and I feel like its showing. Back in a one piece minus the coverup or shorts finally!” Tori wrote in the Instagram caption. “Part of this transformation in progress is my husband @imdeanmcdermott makes me feel great about myself no matter what weight I’m at. And, I’m finally loving seeing my hard work start to pay off! Thanks Body! We Got this… #happyfathersday #bodylove.”

Unfortunately, that image came under fire as fans accused Tori of photoshopping her body and she later deleted it from her account.

Either way, the actress clearly has put in the hard work this summer and deserves to show off her rocking body.