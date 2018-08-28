Kylie Jenner Flaunts Killer Figure In Series Of Sexy Snaps Announcing Wrap-Up Of Cosmetics Collection With BFF

There is how the rest of us mortals look after having a baby, and then there’s Kylie Jenner.

Just six months after giving birth to her daughter Stormi, Kylie looks better than ever. In a series of photos she posted in the late hours of Monday, the young mother showed off her incredible body. Wearing an uber-tight neon pink latex pants and a tiny, nearly see-through top, Kylie graced us with her voluptuous curves, proving the almost-billionaire has it all.

The 21-year-old, who will be featured in the September 2018 Vogue Australia cover, has recently shared the beauty tips she is passing onto Stormi.

“Beauty to me means being yourself. Beauty to me means Stormi. I think confidence makes someone beautiful. Life is beautiful. Marriages, sunsets,” she said, as cited in a recent Cosmopolitan report.

In one of her Instagram captions, the beauty wrote: “just wrapped shooting my new collection with @jordynwoods dropping next month (heart emoji) can’t wait for u guys to see this!”

So fans should be on the lookout because while no date has been announced, they should expect to see the release of the much-anticipated Jordyn x Kylie collaborative line of cosmetics pretty soon. Kylie Jenner’s bestie Jordyn Woods confirmed the major news at BeautyCon L.A. in July.

“Kylie and I have a makeup collaboration coming out soon,” she said, as reported by Cosmopolitan. “We’ve wanted to do this since her company first launched; we’ve been working on it for years!”

Kylie Cosmetics was formally launched in 2016 after the release of a liquid lipstick and lip liner set in late 2015 under the brand name Kylie Lip Kits. After almost three years of running her cosmetics brand, Kylie is turning to her best friend for inspiration.

Woods, who is a model and activewear designer, has already served as the inspiration behind a Kylie Cosmetics product, the Jordy Velvet Lip Kit. But now, the 20-year-old will get to put her own stamp on the products, as reported by Allure. As exciting as the news is, it is hardly a shock.

On multiple occasions, Kylie has shared the impact that her friend and roommate has had on her makeup routine and product development. Jordyn is a makeup genius in her own right and Kylie’s favorite tester.

What will be featured in the friends’ collection is still to be found out. When asked what the launch would include, the Life of Kylie star simply said, “Just a whole lot of different things.”

So fans will have to wait and see for themselves when it drops next month.