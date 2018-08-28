Kourtney Kardashian Shocked By Younes Bendjima’s Assault Video, Per ‘Radar Online’

Kourtney Kardashian is said to be completely shocked about the recently released footage of her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, getting into a physical fight with an employee at Delilah nightclub after a night of partying.

According to an August 27 report by Radar Online, Younes Bendjima is seen hitting the man in the face repeatedly. Another man in the group also jumps in to begin attacking the employee. Meanwhile, stars such as rapper Drake and NBA star Odell Beckham Jr. looked on during the altercation, which took place back in March.

“Younes did not tell Kourtney the truth about the attack. In fact, he completely lied to her and said that he didn’t hit anyone and that he never would. Kourtney believed him, and she also believed that he wouldn’t cheat on her,” an insider told the outlet.

The source goes on to say that Kourtney Kardashian is now glad that she and Younes Bendjima are no longer together upon seeing the proof that he had violently assaulted the nightclub employee, and that she won’t have to pay the man off to keep Bendjima out of trouble.

“After the proof came out that Younes lied to her, Kourtney is just glad that he is gone because she won’t have to pay this guy out of her pocket,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Koutney Kardashian has no plan to get back together with Younes Bendjima following their breakup. In addition, she won’t be trying to rekindle her romance with her baby daddy, Scott Disick, either.

Sources tell E! News that Kourtney is in a really good place at the moment, and that although she would consider dating someone new, she won’t entertain the idea of getting back together with either of her former boyfriends, who have both wronged her in some way.

“[Kourtney] has zero plans on getting back with Younes Bendjima and is enjoying being newly single. Kourtney is really good at cutting people off and once you do her wrong once, it’s hard for her to let you back in her life. She has no interest in getting back with Younes or even Scott, and would definitely consider dating someone new,” an insider dished.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian’s bikini body has been generating a lot of talk among fans. It seems everyone has been noticing Kourt’s revenge body. Recently, rapper Jeezy said that Kourt was the hottest Kardashian sister, and asked her to call him if she was interested in hanging out.