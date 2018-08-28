Former WWE Personality Threatens To Commit Suicide At ‘Monday Night Raw’ In Toronto Tonight

A strange and cruel joke or a cry for help?

There has been a lot of news out of Toronto today with the announcement that the city will host next year’s SummerSlam and the Hell in a Cell main event, but there is even more. Unfortunately, the other piece of news isn’t something that is overly happy as it involves a former WWE personality who threatened to take his own life. Not only did he threaten suicide, but he also said that he was going to do it at Monday Night Raw in Toronto.

For those who have watched WWE for a very long time, they may remember a guy by the name of Jason Sensation who worked briefly with the company in the ’90s. He often imitated a number of other WWE superstars and partnered up with D-Generation X for comedy skits.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Sensation tweeted out that he had brought a gun to tonight’s Monday Night Raw and that he was going to kill himself at the show.

“I got my gun through security & will shoot myself in the head & kill myself during tonight’s # RAW in Toronto. Don’t ya dare miss it!!! Thanks for the memories.”

After posting that tweet, Jason Sensation’s Twitter account had been deactivated and there was no word on if he was actually at the arena for Raw.

Ex-WWE Personality Jason Sensation Reportedly Claims Raw Death Threat Was a Joke: https://t.co/rFT3ZnG0g5 pic.twitter.com/e0xLMRvDSM — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) August 28, 2018

After the tweet was written, the police were alerted to the possible threat.

Wrestling Inc. reported that former WWF/WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo said that he sent a text to Jason Sensation regarding the situation. Russo wanted him to know that there was “an army of people out here that care for you.”

After that text was sent, Russo did confirm that he had heard back from Jason who said that his tweet about killing himself was just a joke. Jason went on to tell Russo that he was sorry for the situation and that everything was alright, but this whole thing was just a joke.

While it is obviously not a funny joke, it is good to know that Jason Sensation was not going to commit suicide or harm himself. The Toronto Police have since issued a statement regarding the threatening tweet.

“There were numerous tweets to Toronto Police regarding a threat made by Jason Sensation over Twitter. We have been investigating it thoroughly. We are with Mr. Sensation now, he never was at the Scotiabank Arena, there is no concern for public safety.”

The good news is that this ended up being a joke, but it was a rather frightening situation for a while. Jason Sensation had his time with the biggest wrestling organization in the world even though his stint with WWE was brief. When he tweeted out that he was going to commit suicide and kill himself at Monday Night Raw in Toronto, it caused a great deal of panic, but luckily, it was just an ill-fated joke.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.