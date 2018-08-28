Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Killer Curves In New Bikini-Clad Instagram Photo

Kourtney Kardashian continues to show off her curves on social media. The oldest Kardashian sister took to Instagram on Monday to post a photo of herself in a neon pink bikini during her recent vacation to Cabo.

Kourtney Kardashian posted the photo to her Instagram account on Monday evening. In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is leaning against a building in Mexico with her hands in her hair. She’s wearing her skimpy neon bikini and showing off her toned body. “Welcome to my crib, Mexico edition,” the mother of three captioned the picture.

Kourtney Kardashian has been vacationing in Cabo with her closest girlfriends over the past week. The gal pals have been photographed riding bikes, jogging on the beach, working out together, lounging by the pool, and frolicking in the sand. They were even snapped partying with some mystery men and taking shots during a rooftop terrace party.

During the vacation, Kardashian has been showing off an array of bathing suit looks during the vacation, and fans can’t stop talking about how toned her bikini body is, which rivals her sister Kim Kardashian’s highly talked about bikini bod.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and her girl squad hit the town in Cabo on Sunday night and they were dressed to the nines. Kourtney wore a see-through purple dress with orange accents. Underneath the sheer gown, the reality star donned a nude bodysuit, which showed off her famous backside and curves.

Meanwhile, as Kourtney vacationed in Cabo, the father of her three children, Scott Disick, also spent time in Mexico with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie. Scott and Sofia celebrated the model’s 20th birthday at Joe Francis’ private beach estate in Punta Mita, where Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson and Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons recently spent a romantic vacation just one week before Disick and Richie arrived.

Scott and Sofia also brought Disick and Kardashian’s three children, son Mason, 8; daughter Penelope, 6; and son Reign, 3, on the trip with them. Sofia was spotted playing with the kids and looking after them. She also helped them in and out of the pool and rubbed sunscreen on them as they had fun in the sun. Later, Scott took his two oldest children out for a ride on a jet ski, where they reportedly stayed close to the shore.

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie’s bikini looks from Mexico made headlines throughout the week, as the two women showed off their toned physiques on the beach.