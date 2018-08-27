Katharine McPhee Says That She Didn’t Know Who David Foster Was Before She Met Him

Though he may be one of the most-well known composers in the industry, Katharine McPhee had no idea who her now fiance was before they first met.

This afternoon, McPhee sat down for an interview with Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino where she dished on a number of topics, including that of her relationship with David Foster. According to Katharine, the pair first met back in 2006, when she was a contestant on the hit show American Idol.

As many fans of the show know, there are often guest mentors who serve as guides to the contestants and in one particular episode of the season, Foster was a mentor alongside singing great Andrea Bocelli. And while Katharine says that she knew very well who Mr. Bocelli was, it was David Foster who had her scratching her head.

“I grew up listening to Céline Dion and I love Andrea Bocelli — I knew “The Prayer” because I’d sung it for something and my mom made me learn the Italian,” McPhee told Pellegrino.

“I remember calling [my mom] and I was like, ‘You’re never going to believe, the guest mentors this week is Andrea Bocelli and there’s this producer that I don’t know but he’s supposed to be really amazing. His name is David Foster.'”

Katharine McPhee & Fiance David Foster Step Out to Celebrate Simon Cowell's Star on the Walk of Fame! https://t.co/6gGbbUkeDd via @JustJared — Gina Lawriw (@GinaLawriw) August 24, 2018

It was then that Katharine’s mother broke the news to her.

“My mom was like, ‘Katharine, you know who David Foster is. You’ve listened to every artist that he’s ever created.'”

Foster has composed some of the most memorable songs with the most famous artists in the industry including Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Michael Jackson, and Josh Groban just to name a few.

Katharine ended up singing “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston on the episode that Foster mentored, not only blowing the audience away but also blowing David away with her incredible performance.

“Katharine’s got a great, great future ahead of her,” David said on the episode.

After their Idol meeting, Katharine ended up collabing with her now-husband on a few different projects and they remained close friends over the years. Ironically enough, Foster even played the piano at McPhee’s 2008 wedding to Nick Cokas.

“We met on that show and then I did a lot of charity events with him. We’ve been friends for a long time. And… yeah,” McPhee said on the Podcast.

The pair got engaged this past July after dating for a little over a year.