LeAnn Rimes Celebrates Turning 36 In A String Silver Bikini

LeAnn flaunted her body in a metallic bikini in Italy in a new photo.

LeAnn Rimes is celebrating her 36th birthday by posing in a silver bikini during a sun-filled European vacation. Daily Mail reports that the singer shared the stunning new snap on her official Instagram page on August 27, which showed her grinning from ear to ear and waving at the camera in her metallic two piece while celebrating her final days of being 35-years-old in Lake Como, Italy.

The “How Do I Live” singer posed by the water next to a boat flying the Italian flag as she waved by bye to another year.

The snap showed her proudly flaunting her toned body in the skimpy string silver bikini top, which she paired with high-waisted bottoms with the light bouncing off her bold choice in swimsuit. LeAnn shielded her eyes from the sun in aviator shades with white frames as she went barefoot on the dock.

“Bye Bye 35! 36, you’re my b***h!” she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags #leannrhymes and #dorkforever.

Rimes then added that she was “bidding 35 farewell!” as she would only be that age “for just a few more hours!”

Tagging the designers of her shiny bikini, the Italian brand Oseree swimwear, LeAnn then confirmed that she was enjoying a birthday trip in Italy by using the hashtags #silverwings, #shiny, #italy, #sunshinyday, #lake, #lakecomo, #haven, #birthdaytrip, #augustbaby, #36, and #virgo.

The snap was one of a number of snaps Rimes has been sharing with her fans from her trip to Italy and beyond over the past few days, as the star shared a photo of herself and husband Eddie Cibrian together on a boat on August 26.

The picture posted to Instagram showed her laying her head on the actor’s shoulder as they enjoyed a trip on a boat during their European vacation.

A day later, she shared another Instagram upload while joking about her hit “Can’t Fight The Moonlight” from the 2000 movie Coyote Ugly.

Uploading a picture of herself pointing to the moon while walking the streets of Paris, France, LeAnn wrote, “Can’t fight it…. #paris #cantfightthemoonlight #moonlight #fullmoon #magic.”

But there’s no doubting that Rimes has stunned in her latest vacation snaps, and she’s revealed in the past that she works pretty hard for her bikini body.

Speaking to Shape Magazine, LeAnn shared that boxing is one of her favorite workouts. She revealed to the site that she boxes for about 20 minutes each day following 40 minutes of resistance training along with several intervals of cardio moves.

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

She also told Us Weekly that she and husband Eddie go to SoulCycle together as well as taking couples walks and hikes to stay in shape.

But while she puts in a lot of effort in the gym, LeAnn also told the outlet that she’s actually become less strict about her diet now she’s older after restricting herself when she was younger.

“I just want to enjoy life,” Rimes said, noting that since becoming a stepmom to Eddie’s kids, “You want fries and mac and cheese and all the stuff you grew up on!”