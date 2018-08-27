‘Basketball Wives’ Star Evelyn Lozada Slammed Over Racist Anti-Asian Slur

Fans were furious and even launched a Change.org petition to get Lozada fired from the VH1 show.

Evelyn Lozada, a star of the VH1 reality show Basketball Wives, is under fire after making racist slurs against fellow cast member Cecilia (“CeCe”) Gutierrez, who’s Filipino.

Some fans are so upset that they launched a Change.org petition demanding Lozada be fired for her racism.

“This Racial Comment ‘SLUR’ is unexceptable [sic], especially from a show with a majority female and minority cast. Regardless of being black, white, skinny, fat, diabetes, gay, lesbian, transgender, ASIAN… It’s unexceptbale [sic] to make fun of someone because of these things, and Ms. Lozada has done this on multiple occasions throughout the show’s run time.”

The petition demands that Basketball Wives executive producer Shaunie O’Neal (the ex-wife of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal) fire Lozada. It seeks 500 signatures and has received 377 so far.

“If not, expect the show to drop in massive ratings, as we the viewers will not tolerate sexism, racism, homophobia, transphobia, fat-shaming, or any other type of harassment and injustice,” the petition reads.

Evelyn Called CeCe ‘LeeLee’

The brouhaha erupted on the August 26 episode of Basketball Wives, after Evelyn mocked CeCe as “LeeLee.”

Cast member Malaysia Pargo explained that “LeeLee” was a racial reference to an Asian nail salon worker the group knows. Lozada made the slur during an argument over lunch. The entire cast was on location in Amsterdam for the episode.

CeCe Gutierrez is the girlfriend of retired NBA star Byron Scott, a former coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lozada was furious that CeCe had called her “Evil-Lyn” for attacking her during the group lunch. That’s when Evelyn taunted CeCe as “LeeLee.”

In previous episodes, Lozada pushed a false rumor that CeCe – a registered nurse who runs her own health clinic – gave “happy endings” at her clinic, a reference to oral sex that’s allegedly given at some sleazy Asian massage houses for an extra tip.

Lozada Also Used ‘N-Word’ Before

In past episodes, Evelyn has also referred to her ex-husband, former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, as a n***a (the two were married for 41 days). Lozada is of Puerto Rican descent.

Evelyn is on Basketball Wives because she dated retired NBA star Antoine Walker from 1998 to 2008, but is otherwise not married to or dating a basketball player like the other women.

Many Basketball Wives fans – notably, many African-Americans – were furious that executive producer Shaunie O’Neal said nothing when Lozada lobbed the racist slurs at CeCe. None of the other castmates said anything, either.

Are you serious @EvelynLozada ?!? You called that woman “Lee Lee”. Being “ghetto” and “racist” is not the same. Whew child, the ignorance is real. #BBWLA #BasketballWives — Everything is Love (@KingLee702) August 20, 2018

Sooo @VH1 is just gonna support @ShaunieONeal by keeping @EvelynLozada on the show after her racist comment? #WOW #BBWLA I understand the beef, but out of all that could have been said! — Lady International (@RandomTweetz_91) August 27, 2018

So … Nobody at the table spoke up against @evelynlozada racist comment towards CeCe … @ShaunieONeal is a bully & you cosign her BS #BasketballWives #BasketballWivesLA — Tasha (@LadyTforever) August 27, 2018

One woman said if Roseanne Barr got fired over a single tweet, Lozada should also be fired for her repeated offenses.

#vh1 #basketballwives If Roseanne had to go so should #evelynlozada for her racist comment — simply_san (@sandramontour) August 27, 2018

@EvelynLozada was bullying @CeciliaRN and being racist towards her, period. Due to the issues people are having in the world regarding racism, this made me so upset. Everyone at the table is a minority. Period! You did not even tell her she was wrong!

#Bully_#Bully_VerbalAbuse — Angela Walker (@MrsAWalkerRN) August 27, 2018

No, Evelyn and Jen started the racist bullcrap with the "happy ending" statement! Evelyn kept it going with "LeeLee" …that was ignorant and racist for no damn reason! The argument wasn't even that damn deep! — jay_christine (@97c_jup) August 27, 2018

#BasketballWives @EvelynLozada you’re trash evilyn you always have been! you’re racist trash!! — Jake Garland (@jakiegg123) August 27, 2018

So not one lady said anything to @EvelynLozada for that racist remark.. Y'all can't be serious!!! @MalaysiaPargo introduce her as family on the show but didn't even said anything about that remark.. Family is Shady AF! #BasketballWivesLA — ONLY_1_EVA (@ONLY_1_EVA) August 27, 2018

@VH1 how the heck did you allow @EvelynLozada to say that racist comment on air like that? That wasn't right & She needs to go! #basketballwives — Cerease Stinnett (@CereaseStinnett) August 27, 2018

Evelyn Lozada has not apologized or commented amid the growing backlash over her racist jab. Cecilia Gutierrez has also not publicly commented.