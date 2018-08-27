Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Killer Abs During Fun Day At The Ice Skating Rink

Kim Kardashian spent her Sunday at the ice skating rink. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her toned abs and skating ability via her Instagram story over the weekend.

According to an August 27 report by The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian filmed herself ice skating over the weekend, and posted the cute videos to her Instagram story. In the clips, Kim is seen skating along to music as she wore her long hair down, and is loose waves.

Kardashian is seen wearing army green pants, and a tan crop top that showed off her flat tummy. Kim also panned the camera down to reveal her toned abs as she skated and sang along to the songs that were playing at the rink, such as Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

Kim Kardashian didn’t reveal if she was with her family, friends, or his children during the ice skating outing. However, she is seen looking up at someone and smiling as she films herself, so it seems likely that someone close to her was at the rink with her for the fun activity.

It seems that Kardashian is a skilled skater, as she glided along the ice with ease, and looked very comfortable in her skates.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian may have been filming for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The mother-of-three recently revealed that Season 16 would begin filming this week, and fans would certainly love to see Kim on the ice during an episode.

Kardashian recently spoke out about how thankful she is everyday for her life, and that the reality show is a big part of it all. “We start filming Season 16 of KUWTK next week. Woke up feeling forever grateful!” Kardashian captioned the social media photo of herself and her fans.

Season 15 of the reality series is currently airing, and it has been a wild one so far. Fans have been watching as Kim and Kourtney have been at each other’s throats, feuding over life and work alike. Kourt has also been butting heads with Khloe, whom she has been the closest to in the past.

In addition, both Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are pregnant. Kylie is keeping her pregnancy as quiet as possible, while Khloe is ready to announce that she and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are expecting a baby girl.

Judging from what the family has been doing and say as of late, it seems Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be just as dramatic.