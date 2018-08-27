Jill Duggar Slammed By Fans For Promoting Sex Book For Children

Her latest Instagram post has 'Counting On' watchers up in arms!

Counting On fans are slamming Jill Duggar for promoting what they feel is a sex book for children in a new Instagram post.

The former reality television star posted a photo of the book The Story of Me, written by Stan and Brenna Jones, which is meant to teach children ages three to five about the basics of sex education.

Duggar penned as a caption to a photo of the book, “Want to teach your kids about the birds and the bees before someone else does, but you don’t know where to start? Someone in our small group told us about these books (4 book set) and we love them!”

According to several fan posts on in the comments section of the photo, fans of the former Counting On star feel that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s children Israel, 3, and Samuel, 1, are too young for sex talk.

“Your kids aren’t even old enough to tie their shoes,” one fan wrote in an Instagram comment. “Is teaching them about birds and bees really at the top of the priority list right now?”

Another fan remarked, “Duggar lovers are the biggest HYPOCRITES. They get more startled with Jill wearing jeans than her being so homophobic.”

The comments became rather heated as fans exchanged ideas on Instagram, with many in support of beginning a conversation between children and parents about sex to those who felt negatively towards the 20-year-old book for not being inclusive of other types of parenting, including same-sex couples.

Radar Online published their own review of the book which they allege teaches that Christian parents should “be the primary sex educators of their children.” The book, according to Radar, also tells parents to instruct their children that only married couples should have babies and that only men and women can be mothers and fathers to children.

“God gave Sarah a vagina and womb, and he didn’t give that to you. That makes her a girl,” the book states, according to Radar. “Only girls can become mommies, and only boys can become daddies. Being a boy or a girl is special to God!”

Jill Duggar’s husband Derick Dillard has come under fire for several anti-LGBTQ comments he has made on his official Twitter account, fueling the fire in the ongoing debate fans have regarding the couple’s belief system.

These comments were not in line with TLC’s programming, which includes a show about a transgender teen called I Am Jazz.

I pity Jazz, 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 9, 2017

After Dillard’s comments surfaced, TLC bit back against the reality star, terminating him from his contract with the network. Neither he nor Jill Duggar has appeared in the last three seasons of Counting On.