‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Teams Up With ‘RHOP’ Actress Gizelle Bryant In Instagram Photo

In a photo posted to her Instagram account on Sunday, Kenya Moore of Real Housewives of Atlanta shared a moment with fellow reality-TV star, actress Gizelle Bryant of Real Housewives of Potomac. The lovely ladies posed together in the photo, with Kenya Moore smiling into the camera as Gizelle Bryant offered a pouty face to her fans.

The photo was tagged at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Moore captioned the post, “Yes this happened! @gizellebryant #everyhuebeauty and #kenyamoorehaircare.”

Based on the caption, it appears the two women are helping support each other’s entrepreneurial endeavors. Fans responded positively to the post, which received more than 22,650 likes since it was posted on Sunday. One user commented, “My two fave housewives…..love it,” and fans posted encouraging messages for both of the stars. The two women were called “gorgeous” and “beautiful queens,” as another user posted “Love seeing ladies networking making things happen, love when positivity shines.” Moore wears a low-cut v-neck shirt that reads “Kenya Moore Haircare,” and Bryant’s long tousled hair is parted to the side, showing off gold hoop earrings and a jeweled necklace.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Moore has received a lot of love from fans online recently, as she announced her pregnancy and shared a 4D scan of her growing baby via her Instagram profile. Moore is expecting a baby with her husband Mark Daly, and the two have shared romantic moments on social media including photos from their elegant wedding in St. Lucia. Moore has also posted several throwback moments over the past few weeks, showing off her gorgeous bikini body in a #tbt photo in a pool in Mexico, and another #tbt post of her feature in Smooth Magazine.

Gizelle Bryant regularly wows fans on Instagram with her stunning good looks and business sense. Two days ago, Bryant shared a photo that revealed she was at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for Ubiquitous Women’s Expo, spreading the word about her beauty line Everyhue Beauty. In the post, which features a collage of two photos of the actress, Bryant sports blonde loose waves that fall past her shoulders, and dazzles in a sparkly silver top and black pencil skirt. The photo caption reads “Friday morning fun @fox5dc talking @ubiquitous_expo this weekend at the DC ConventionCenter #GoodDayDC@everyhuebeauty.”

Fans of Bryant regularly comment on her timeless beauty. One user posted under the recent photo, “you are looking younger and younger every time I see you.” Another complimented Bryant’s looks and personality, commenting “You look absolutely gorgeous. Your confidence is very refreshing love it.”