WWE News: Edge & Christian Shoot On The Brock Lesnar And Roman Reigns ‘SummerSlam’ Match

On the latest episode of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, former WWE superstars Edge and Christian gave their candid opinions of the Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns championship match at SummerSlam. At SummerSlam, Braun Strowman teased cashing in his WWE Money in the Bank contract against the winner of the bout. While that didn’t happen, Roman Reigns did defeat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

Edge said that he knows there’s a debate among the WWE universe regarding Roman Reigns, and “The Rated-R Superstar” said that he likes it when the champion is around more often. However, Edge did say that he liked Brock Lesnar as champion because his matches feel different than other WWE superstars. Edge commented that when “The Beast Incarnate” wrestles, fans have a sense that the wheels are going to come off because Brock Lesnar will kick them off. “The Rated-R Superstar” added that he thinks the right guy one, as Wrestling Inc. transcribed.

“I do think the right guy won, finally, and I think if you’re going to hitch your cart, you’ve got to do it. And where they go from there, I have no idea. But I thought that was the way to go.”

Christian weighed in and said the WWE Universal Championship match was a typical Brock Lesnar bout. Christian said that he knew the SummerSlam contest was going to be hard-hitting and physical. “Captain Charisma” revealed that he would have preferred the match ending differently, as he would have liked to of seen Roman Reigns beat Brock Lesnar clean, instead of the ending shenanigans that took place. Christian then gave his thoughts on Braun Strowman being involved in the SummerSlam main event, as Wrestling Inc. documented.

“We talked before about Strowman and maybe this giant monster babyface not necessarily needing the Money In The Bank briefcase. I thought this was a good way to make sense of it, where he’s like, ‘I’ll be waiting for whoever wins.'”

"I'M GOING TO BE STANDING HERE THIS ENTIRE MATCH…ONE OF YOU TWO IS GONNA GET THESE HANDS!" – @BraunStrowman to @BrockLesnar and @WWERomanReigns #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/NLGXoDXQps — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 20, 2018

Edge then brought up the controversy surrounding Brock Lesnar’s part-time schedule. “The Rated-R Superstar” remarked that while he understands why some fans are upset that “The Beast Incarnate” wasn’t around that often to defend the WWE title, he said that if Brock were to wrestle every week, his matches wouldn’t feel as special because fans would become desensitized to the danger of Brock Lesnar. Christian agreed and added that Brock Lesnar is one of the few superstar in the WWE who is an attraction.