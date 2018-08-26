Celebrities Celebrate #NationalDogDay With Photos Of Their Pooches

August 26th is considered National Dog Day, so celebrities are celebrating the day with snapshots of their closest canine companions.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) reports that 44% of all households in the United States have at least one pet dog and that an estimated 78 million dogs are owned in this country. This staggering number of dogs (and dog owners) makes it clear why we have a National Dog Day, and why so many people celebrate it! The hashtag #NationalDogDay is trending on all social media platforms as people celebrate the day by posting sweet photos of their dogs, and celebrities are no exception!

Actress Ashley Tisdale shared this sweet snap of her and her dog Maui cuddling in bed in the early morning of National Dog Day.

Fast and Furious actress Jordana Brewster shared a National Dog Day pic with her golden lab.

Happy #nationaldogday my sweet meditation partner Ella schvitz A post shared by jordanabrewster (@jordanabrewster) on Aug 26, 2018 at 10:22am PDT

Friday Night Lights star Minka Kelly also celebrated her pooch, Fred, as he slept in her arms.

Happy #NationalDogDay Love, Fred ???? A post shared by Minka Kelly (@minkakelly) on Aug 26, 2018 at 9:45am PDT

Big Bang Theory actress, Kaley Cuoco, shared a throwback photo for her National Dog Day tribute. It is a photo from her wedding earlier this summer to Karl Cook. It pictures her, her groom, her horse, and the couple’s four dogs. Known as an avid animal lover, it was no surprise that Cuoco found a way to incorporate her pets into her special day. She was even featured in several ads for the American Humane Society, calling for an end to animal cruelty.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and singer, Erika Girardi, shared this loving photo of her dog Tiago.

Actor Tom Hardy made waves last year. After his beloved dog, Woody, died, Hardy posted a heartfelt tribute on social media. He still posted a National Dog Day Tribute this year as well, and has spent time over the last year helping other dogs to get adopted and find new homes.

Happy #nationaldogday #TomHardy #dogs A post shared by ᵀᴼᴹ ᴴᴬᴿᴰᵞ (@onlytomhardy) on Aug 26, 2018 at 8:48am PDT

National Dog Day, according to their website, “celebrates all breeds, pure and mixed and serves to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year, either from public shelters, rescues and pure breed rescues. National Dog Day honors family dogs and dogs that work selflessly to save lives, keep us safe and bring comfort. Dogs put their lives on the line every day – for their law enforcement partner, for their blind companion, for the disabled, for our freedom and safety by detecting bombs and drugs and pulling victims of tragedy from wreckage.”