Stassi Schroeder Rocks The Dad Bod With New Bathing Suit

Stassi Schroeder, star of the hit reality show 'Vanderpump Rules' wore a one piece bathing suit with a Dad Bod screen printed onto it while poolside in the Hamptons.

As an American television personality, Stassi Schroeder is known to be larger than life. Best known for her role on the reality television series Vanderpump Rules, she has been one of its stars since its premiere in 2013. A former model, a reality T.V. queen, and an aspiring stylist, she is known for her fashion moments, and her latest photo to Instagram showcases no less of a fashion moment. She is wearing the famed Dad Bod Bathing Suit!

Pictured poolside at the Hamptons, surrounded by cute pool toys such as an inflatable rainbow unicorn pegasus floaties, Schroeder posed alongside a friend in the screen printed suit. While her friend opted to wear a one piece suit with french fries screen printed onto it, Schroeder’s one piece suit portrayed a slightly overweight and hairy male body, aka the Dad Bod.

According to the Urban Dictionary, the Dad Bod is “is a male body type that is best described as ‘softly round.’ It’s built upon the theory that once a man has found a mate and fathered a child, he doesn’t need to worry about maintaining a sculpted physique.” The term “Dad Bod” became popular in 2015 with actor Chris Pratt’s transformation from Dad Bod to Hunk in order to get cast in such roles as Starlord in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Hamptons Chic A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Aug 26, 2018 at 9:00am PDT

Schroeder loves to push the envelope, with both her fashion and personal choices. She is best known for bringing drama wherever she goes, and is known for saying outrageous things like, “I literally want to take every fork and knife and just graze over his body until he slowly bleeds to death,” and, “My mom always told me that I’m the descendant of a Swedish princess, so I try to act like one.” While Schroeder is not the first to rock a Dad Bod Bathing Suit, it still takes a lot of daring to don one publicly. These bathing suits are available for purchase online.

“Sometimes it’s not enough to just lust after the glorious, hairy, manly dad bod’s on the beach. Sometimes you need to BE the Dad Bod. This suit lets you be what you’ve always dreamed,” one such product listing.

This photo may also give insight to what kind of shenanigans fans of Vanderpump Rules may expect to see on the next season, as the usual filming schedule of the show is early summer to fall means that the show is currently in production.

The air date for Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules has not been set yet.