‘National Enquirer’ Reportedly Killed 12 Stories About Donald Trump Affairs And Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The 'Mail on Sunday' has a list of the full stories the outlet squashed to help protect Trump.

Donald Trump was rocked this week by the allegations that he paid off two women claiming they had affairs with him — and there may be a dozen more women silenced to help protect Trump, a new report claims.

On Tuesday, Trump’s personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to several federal charges, including campaign finance violations for hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. Though these allegations were known for many months, Cohen’s guilty plea directly implicated Donald Trump for the first time, as Cohen said he made them on Trump’s order.

McDougal’s story was kept quiet with the help of the National Enquirer, which paid McDougal for her story about the affair with Trump, which was never published. The Mail on Sunday reported that there are many, many more stories about Trump affairs the National Enquirer had its hands on that stayed hidden.

“It was the dossier to end all dossiers,” a source said about the information the magazine had on Trump. “There were stories on Trump stretching back to the 1970s and his first marriage to Ivana. No one was shocked that he’s a serial philanderer, we all knew that, but it was the volume of damaging stories against him that was staggering. We had Trump nailed.”

The report noted that there were “at least a dozen affairs and pay-offs” to women including models and Playboy playmates, including some for allegations of sexual misconduct.

Jerry George, a former senior editor at AMI, tells HuffPost that David Pecker killed 10 potential Trump-related in his time at AMI and hundreds of other Trump story leads were never approved. They would come in and just weren't explored. https://t.co/6DCbHYLIMu — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 25, 2018

It’s not clear if the details of these other affairs will come out, but some are already talking. Dino Sajudin, a former doorman at the Trump World Tower, claimed that he had evidence of a secret affair Trump had with a former housekeeper that resulted in a love child.

Sajudin had been paid $30,000 by the National Enquirer‘s parent company, but now said he is free to talk about his allegation.

“Just recently, AMI released Mr. Sajudin from the terms of his agreement and he is now able to speak about his personal experience with them, as well as his story, which is now known to be one of the ‘catch and kill’ pieces. Mr. Sajudin hopes the truth will come out in the very near future,” lawyer Marc Herd told CNN.

While Donald Trump has since admitted that he knew about the payouts to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, he denies that he had affairs with either woman.