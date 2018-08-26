‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Causes Major Trouble In Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for the upcoming week reveal that Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will be the main focus of nearly everyone in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Sami’s shocking return to Salem at John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) wedding will have serious consequences.

On Friday, Days of our Lives fans as Sami came crashing into John and Marlena’s wedding, drugged and woozy. She claimed that the couple couldn’t get married and that Marlena’s life was in danger. She later then exposed Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), who was at the wedding disguised as Susan Banks.

Kristen pulled out a gun and dropped a huge bombshell. She revealed that she wanted to kill Marlena for pushing her out a window and leaving her for dead. However, instead she handed the gun to Sami, and told her to shoot John. If Sami complied with her orders she promised that she would take her to Sami’s husband, EJ DiMera (previously James Scott), who she claimed was still alive.

Sami looked conflicted as she wanted to believe that her beloved EJ was still alive. She turned her gun towards John as her twin brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) grabbed a hold of her to stop her, and the gun fired.

In the new Days of our Lives weekly preview, it is revealed that the gun hit Marlena, and that she is now “fighting for her life.” Sami’s sister, Belle Black (Martha Madison) is heard yelling at her for shooting their mother, and is later seen smacking her sister across the face.

Later, Sami Brady goes to visit Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), whom she owes a big apology to for having a one night stand with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). “I slept with the man that you love,” Sami tells Hope. “All you ever care about is you,” Hope fires back.

Later on in the preview, Days of our Lives fans see Sami in a room with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) as there is a struggle, and the three of them see two figures fighting and crashing through a window. “Oh my god,” Sami is heard yelling as she, Brady, and Eve looking completely shocked and horrified by what they have just witnessed.

It looks like Sami’s return to Salem has certainly shaken things up on the soap, and fans can’t wait to see how it all plays out.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.