‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O Reacts To News Of Bam Margera Alcohol Relapse

Steve-O doesn’t believe claims that Bam was seven months sober.

Star of three Jackass movies, the Jackass MTV series, and its spinoff Wildboyz, Steve-O recently spoke to reporters from TMZ about his previous co-star, Bam Margera, after Margera admitted to having broken his alleged streak of sobriety.

Bam Margera, who claims to have been alcohol-free for the past seven months, had a public relapse five days ago, where he popped open a beer in an Instagram video, following an alleged robbery while he was visiting the country of Columbia.

In the video, Margera seemed visibly upset by the robbery and blamed the stress for causing him to fall off the wagon.

In a YouTube video from TMZ, Steve-O spoke lovingly of his old Jackass co-star, but also expressed disapproval about Bam’s apparent lack of commitment to sobriety. Steve-O likened getting drunk as a stress-coping mechanism, to hitting one’s self in the head with a hammer to deal with a headache.

Moreover, Steve-O went on to directly state that he didn’t believe Bam had been sober for seven months, as Margera has previously claimed.

If anything would surprise me, it’s that he only drank [in the Instagram video]. Just looking at what he’s posting, you can kinda see where he’s at, it’s like ah… I’ve heard people say like ‘ah, he’s drinking.’

Steve-O is no stranger to addiction problems. In 2008 Steve-O was kicked out of MTV studios for being visibly intoxicated and behaving erratically.

Soon after, Jackass co-star Johnny Knoxville, along with other cast members sought help for Steve-O.

After an intervention by Dr. Drew Pinsky, Steve-O went into a psychiatric ward and was held for 14 days after he allegedly tried to attempt suicide. Steve-O has remained sober since 2008 and now follows a strict vegan diet. Apart from alcohol, Steve-O admitted to having used cocaine, Ketamine, and an array of other drugs.

Bam Margera in 2013. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

In 2016 Bam Margera appeared on Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn, to confront his struggles with alcoholism and erratic behavior. Phil and April Margera, Bam’s parents, openly admitted on the show to having enabled his addictive behavior.

Bam Margera was hospitalized in 2009 due to a major alcohol binge and was divorced soon after. His friend and fellow Jackass alumnist, Ryan Dunn, was killed in an automobile accident that occurred while Dunn was reportedly intoxicated. Margera has stated that the loss of Ryan Dunn heavily contributed to his problems with alcohol abuse.

Steve-O told reporters that he remains hopeful for Margera and still cares deeply for him. He ended the video by wishing Margera a happy and healthy life.

Steve-O is 44-years-old and celebrated his tenth year sober in March of 2018.