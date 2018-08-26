Wiz Khalifa’s Home Broken Into, Thieves Scared Off By Housesitter

The break-in comes one day after the burglary of actress Christina Milian's home that's also located in Los Angeles.

Would-be burglars broke into Wiz Khalifa’s Los Angeles home Saturday morning, but made off with nothing. They are “would-be” burglars because they were scared off by the presence of a housesitter before they managed to get their hands on any of Khalif’s belongings. TMZ reports that the only known damage is some broken glass.

The break-in happened at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday. Two men wearing hoodies broke some glass to gain entry to Khalifa’s home. To their surprise, however, the house was not empty. The rapper was not there, but a member of his team was staying there, watching the house in his absence. (Khalifa is currently winding up his Dazed & Blazed Tour with Rae Sremmurd.) When he heard a noise, he ran down to where he thought it came from, scaring away the criminals. The investigation is ongoing, but it appears that nothing was taken and no damage besides the broken glass was done.

The musician shares his home in San Fernando Valley with his 5-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, according to Hot New Hip Hop. Sebastian’s mother is model and actress Amber Rose, to whom Khalifa was married for about a year. It’s possible that the thieves learned of his weed bar from a tour of his home that Khalifa conducted earlier this year.

Saturday’s break-in comes just one day after the home that actress Christina Milian shares with boyfriend M. Pokora was robbed. She wasn’t as lucky as Khalifa, as burglars made off with jewelry and watches valued at at least $100,000 from her home.

Rumors of a relationship between Wiz Khalifa and 24-year-old model Winnie Harlow have been circulating for a while now. Rolling Out reported recently that Khalifa may have confirmed those rumors recently when he wore a necklace bearing her name. When he appeared in Atlanta on August 21, the singer was wearing a gold necklace with a nameplate that said “Winnie” on it. The model attended the show and shared several photos on her Instagram story. Last month, Harlow hinted at the relationship with jewelry as well when she shared a photo of herself wearing Khalifa’s CAM necklace. CAM is a reference to his real name, Cameron Jibril Thomaz.

Thirty-year-old Wiz Khalifa has released a total of five studio albums, 63 singles, 77 music videos, and one soundtrack. He was born in North Dakota to parents who were in the military. They divorced when he was just 3-years-old. His marriage to Amber Rose is his only marriage to date.