‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers & Casting: ‘Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman’s’ Hottie Plays Judge In Custody Battle

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 27 reveal that Bill (Don Diamont) still cannot believe that his ex wants to have sole custody of his son. Highlight Hollywood states that Bill will unleash his full anger at Katie (Heather Tom) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) for trying to come between him and Will (Finnegan George). He will declare that they will not take custody of his youngest son. Enter Craig McMullen, played by Joe Landon, who many viewers will recognize as Byron Sully from the epic Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.

Entertainment Weekly broke the story that Lando would be presiding over Katie and Bill’s custody battle for Will. B&B viewers already know that Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has advised that Katie has a good shot at claiming sole custody for her son because of Bill’s history as a father. Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) both grew up without Bill present in their lives, and now Katie may try to prove that he will do the same to Will.

Although Katie may allege that Katie has a propensity to abandon his children, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bill will try to discredit Katie by saying that she has a history of alcoholism. Judge Craig McMullen will try to decide who would be the best parent for Will, given that both parents have a sketchy background.

Lando played mountain man and husband of Dr. Quinn (Jane Seymour) from 1993-1998. According to IMDb, he regards Seymour as a friend and besides the series, the two completed several movies in the Dr. Quinn franchise. However, Lando was not always an actor and viewers may be surprised to learn that his first acting gig was in a soap opera.

“A former cook in a Hollywood restaurant,” Lando was far removed from the glitz and glamor of show business. However, he landed the role of Jake Harrison in 1990 in One Life to Live and was introduced to the world of daytime television. This was followed by a stint in Guiding Light as Macauley West. However, it was his role in OLTL that landed him the part of Byron Sully on Dr. Quinn, the part for which he has became known for. Lando recently starred in Sniper: Ultimate Kill, and also plays Danny in the upcoming 2019 movie, The Untold Story.

B&B viewers can expect Lando to make his first appearance on September 20. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.