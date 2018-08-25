Demi Lovato’s Former Tourmate Becky G Applauds Her For Being Open About Addiction: ‘She’s So Real’

Becky G also shared her own personal connection to the struggles that Demi Lovato is dealing with.

As Demi Lovato continues her mission to get better following her drug overdose last month, her former tourmate Becky G is speaking out as she applauds the 26-year-old singer and actress for choosing to be open about her battle with addiction with the world, saying it makes her “so real.”

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Becky G opened up about her thoughts on Lovato’s sobriety relapse and her decision to be candid about it as she’s currently seeking treatment following her nearly two-week hospital stay after overdosing at her Hollywood Hills home last month.

“It’s something super personal and what I can say is that I’m happy that she’s on the right path to recovery. And the truth is, recovery is never over for someone who’s going through what she’s going through,” she said.

It turns out Becky, 21, understands the “Sober” singer’s struggles as she has someone in her life who “suffers” with addiction as well.

“Not a lot of people know this, but it’s something really close to my heart because I have a family member who suffers from the same thing, and I say ‘suffer’ because it really affects them and it affects everyone around them.”

Lovato has never hidden her issues with sobriety from her fans and even released a documentary titled Simply Complicated in 2017, where she went into detail about her battles with alcohol and drugs. The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer addressed her fans in a heartfelt letter via her Instagram while she was still recovering in the hospital after her overdose and vowed that she will “keep fighting” to get her life back on track.

“When you can overcome something [like that], and not only that, but share it in front of the world, because that’s another thing that I applaud her for and I’ve always admired about her. She’s so real,” Becky continued.

The “Sin Pijama” singer toured with the “Confident” singer back in 2014 and it had been announced that she would be joining Lovato once again as part of the “Heart Attack” singer’s Tell Me You Love Me Tour.

So excited to announce that @iambeckyg is supporting the #TellMeYouLoveMeTour in Argentina and Brazil!❤️ ???????? pic.twitter.com/TXPBowyJF3 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 5, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the “Give Your Heart A Break” singer is very focused on getting better right now that not only is she in a rehab facility in Arizona, but she has also been seeing a specialist in Chicago to resolve her overall mental health so she will no longer feel the need to turn to abusing drugs and alcohol when she is depressed.

“I applaud her so much for going through this in front of the entire world and continuing to still be that true, honest self that she is. She’s just so talented and has an amazing family. So I applaud all of them,” Becky went on to say.

The Power Rangers actress also revealed that she was one of the many people who reached out to Lovato and her family after learning the news.

“I definitely reached out to send my best, especially to her family. I totally get it. I can’t say exactly — everyone’s path in life is very different — but in my personal experience dealing with it firsthand, it’s really hard. It’s really hard.”

Aside from her family and her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, who’s been by the former Disney Channel star every step of the way, Lovato has cut ties with pretty much every other person in her life. Her entire work schedule has been cleared and she is not expected to make her return to the limelight at any point in the near future.