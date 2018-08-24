Elvis Presley’s 1960s Mobile Home Is Up For Auction

Bid, win, and take a bubble bath in a golden bathtub.

For those who have always wanted to own something belonging to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, they will be excited to hear that Elvis Presley’s 1960s Delta mobile home will be going up for auction tomorrow, August 25, 2018. The auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, cites People. GWS Auctions will be hosting the event at an auction house in Beverly Hills, California, but bidding can be done online. Their auction will be titled, “Legends: Iconic Film & Music Memorabilia Auction.”

It is expected that the auction will open bids on over 150 iconic items from various stars in pop culture history, which not only includes Elvis’ 1960s Delta mobile home, but also his personal Bible and Sea-Mist Green Cadillac Seville. The Seville is reportedly recorded as the last car Elvis purchased prior to his death.

GWS has shared images of the mobile home online, and they are available for viewing on House Beautiful. The home features a mostly brown interior, with wood paneled walls and what appears to be hardwood flooring. What is likely the bedroom shows that the flooring in this room will be carpeted and the walls are painted white. The living room area also appears to have carpet. This mobile home has two bedrooms. The kitchen cabinets appear as a pale blue, with the overall aesthetic being vintage. The kitchen also has brick wallpaper, white counter tops, and a coiled, electric stove. As for the bathroom, for those who enjoy bubble baths or bathing with bath bombs, it is notable that the lucky auction winner will be able to do so in a golden bathtub. The sink is also designed in gold, to match the bathtub.

GWS states that a museum currently owns Elvis Presley’s mobile home, which will come with its original paperwork that has in fact been authenticated. The report also says that the home comes with a “notarized bill of sale dated 1967 which was signed by Elvis himself.” Anyone making this purchase will indeed be purchasing a piece of rock ‘n’ roll history, complete with an autograph of sorts.

For those wishing to bid on Elvis Presley’s 1960s Delta mobile home, they can do so via the GWS website. Currently, the home is bidding at $13,000 USD, but it is expected to rise once the live auction actually begins.

Other pop culture items which will be included in the GWS auction will be Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s wedding invitation and a crystal glove worn by Michael Jackson while performing live on stage.