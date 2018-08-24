Justin Bieber Told ‘To Take A Hike’ After ‘Queer Eye’ Star Thom Filicia Refuses To Let Him Rent Out His House

A disagreement over a nondisclosure agreement was reportedly the basis of Thom Filicia's decision to refuse Justin Bieber's request to rent out his house

Justin Bieber recently had a less than fortunate experience with original Queer Eye alum, Thom Filicia, when the Bravo reality-TV star refused to rent out his New York mansion to the 24-year-old pop star, telling him “to take a hike.”

According to a recent report by Page Six, Justin Bieber’s plans for a romantic getaway with his fiancée Hailey Baldwin didn’t quite turn out as he had hoped. Bieber was eager to rent out former Queer Eye star Thom Filicia’s Skaneateles mansion, which is located in Central New York, for one week and due to an apparent nondisclosure agreement, the “Sorry” singer’s request was denied with Filicia, 49, reportedly telling him “to take a hike.”

“Justin wanted to rent the home for a week, but wanted Thom to sign [a nondisclosure agreement]. Thom told him to take a hike,” a source revealed.

Filicia’s home is worth $965,000 and is located in the Finger Lakes region, which is very trendy and brings a lot of tourists due to the 11 beautiful lakes that habit the area. Some of the lakes include: Cayuga Lake, Seneca Lake, and Skaneateles Lake.

It might seem a little odd to fans that Bieber would ask Filicia to sign an NDA, but the Biebs has reportedly been known to do so in the past when hosting house parties and as it turns out, there’s a pretty hefty fine attached for those who break it. One breach outside the agreement could cost a Bieber party-goer anywhere between “$3 million to $5 million.”

A disagreement over an NDA apparently wasn’t the only reason the “Love Yourself” singer was shut down by Filicia.

“Thom is good friends with the Baldwins and would have loved to have Justin and Hailey stay at his home. However, he was just coming off of a 16-week shooting schedule for a new design show that he’s launching on Bravo with [fellow ‘Queer Eye’ alum] Carson Kressley this October, and had planned to be in Skaneateles over that time,” Filicia’s rep told the media outlet.

The reason why Filicia and the Baldwins would be friends is because Bieber’s fiancée’s parents also live in Skaneateles and the couple has frequented the Central New York town quite a bit to visit the model’s parents since becoming engaged.

It doesn’t appear that Filicia himself is holding any ill-thought since the incident occurred.

“When he found out that Justin had a second option to stay at, Thom felt like they would be accommodated… so [he] decided not to change his plans. Overall, Thom says that Justin and Hailey were lovely to have in Skaneateles, and he hopes they enjoyed the town as much as the town enjoyed them,” Filicia’s rep went on to say.

It is not known what the “second option” was, but it could have very well been Baldwin’s parents house as her side of the family has welcomed Bieber into their family with open arms.