Rita Ora Shares Sexy Photo Ahead Of Manchester Pride Festival, She’s ‘So Excited To Be Headlining’

Rita Ora recently posted a sexy photo of herself on Instagram wearing an oversize white dress shirt, slightly pulled apart at the chest to reveal that she’s wearing nothing underneath. Her caption reads, “Looking at this weekend like bring it on! G.A.Y – Manchester Pride (so excited to be headlining!!).”

The Manchester Pride Festival is one of the biggest pride festivals in the U.K. and will take place this year from August 24 until August 27, writes the Mirror.

The singer will be giving one of the headlining performances and her fans are excited to see her perform. Alongside messages from fans gushing over her stunning figure and teasing photo, other messages praise Ora for supporting LGBT rights.

One fan wrote, “wish i could be there baby, manchester are a lucky bunch!!”

Another fan sent a heart-eyed emoji along with, “Is that what you are going to be wearing when headlining?”

In the photo, Ora appears to be in her dressing room. She is wearing a crisp, white button-down shirt that is unbuttoned down to her mid-abdomen. With one of her hands, she is teasingly pulling the shirt to the side at her chest, revealing a sneak-peek of her breasts. Her other arm is lifted to her head where she’s playing with her free-flowing wavy hair. She’s wearing silver earrings and a series of rings and has her nails manicured with a bright-red polish. Her matte makeup is stunningly contoured and her lips are plump and glossy.

In less than 30 minutes, the photo had over 60,000 likes.

During Manchester Pride’s Big Weekend, Ora will be joined on the Thomas Cook Airlines Stage by many other artists, including Jake Shears, Sigala, Alexandra Burke, Lucy Spraggan, Guilty Pleasures, Sink The Pink, Nadine Coyle, Louise (Redknapp), Gok Wan, Bright Light Bright Light, Youngr, Kelli-Leigh, Angie Brown, and Big Freedia.

CEO of Manchester Pride, Mark Fletcher, expressed his excitement at the line-up, reported Confidentials.

“This year we’ve curated the most eclectic, yet musically credible, line-up The Big Weekend has ever seen. From international artists like Rita Ora and Jake Shears, to underground stars such as Big Freedia and TCTS, we feel that this is a selection of artists that only Manchester Pride could present. It’s going to be an incredible celebration.”

Ora will be performing her inspiring hit single, “Proud,” at the event. The song, which was released earlier this year, is aptly named for the pride festival.