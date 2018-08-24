Countess Vaughn Accuses Boyfriend Of Abuse, Throwing Bleach At Her Face, Per ‘TMZ’

The former star of ‘Moesha’ and ‘The Parkers’ has allegedly been hurt multiple times by her longtime lover.

Countess Vaughn was a popular actress in the late 1990s, starring as Kimberly Ann Parker on Moesha for four seasons before landing her own spinoff series, The Parkers, which ran for five seasons.

Her last major gig was on the TV One reality series Hollywood Divas, which ran for three seasons from 2014 to 2016, and now fans are finding out why she has not taken on more Hollywood projects.

The 40-year-old has claimed that her longtime boyfriend, David Benjamin Richard Whitten, has been abusing her for a decade and even threw bleach at her face this past June in an effort to keep her from working, according to court documents she recently filed that were obtained by TMZ.

Vaughn said that Whitten is threatened by her success in the entertainment industry and physically, verbally, and emotionally abused her over the years.

She claimed that he has slapped, beat, strangled, and sexually assaulted her.

One of the reasons she may have stayed with him all of this time, and kept quiet about the domestic abuse, is because he allegedly threatened to kill her several times, reported TMZ.

Vaughn also said Whitten had explicit videos of her that he claimed he would leak.

The two are said to have one child together, possibly Vaughn’s 8-year-old daughter Aniyah. She also has a 15-year-old son, Jaylen, and another daughter, Sasha, who were both fathered by her ex-husband, Joseph James.

The actress and singer was granted a temporary order of protection by a Los Angeles judge to keep Whitten at least 100 yards away from her and her children.

In September, a hearing will be held to further discuss the case.

“Psalm 126. God asked me to tell you: that everything will be fine from now on … you will be victorious and you will reach all your goals,” Vaughn posted on Instagram around the time that this news broke.

Many of her 478,000 followers posted comments that said they were praying for her.

“Love you, stay strong,” wrote one fan.

“I’m so sorry… you don’t have to put up with that… love you girl,” said another.

“I love you and I’m happy you let go of him and told your truth,” commented another follower.

Vaughn, who was born in Idabel, Oklahoma, has been a professional performer since she was a child. At the age of 9, she competed on Star Search and became a junior champion. She then scored acting jobs in Hollywood, appearing on 227, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, and Roc before landing her breakout role on Moesha in 1996. She has one album under her belt, 1992’s Countess.