Watch Bayern Munich Vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, 2018/2019 Bundesliga Opener

Bayern Munich begins their quest for a seventh straight German Bundesliga title against last season's third-place finisher, Hoffenheim, in the 2018-2019 season opener Friday.

Former Croatian international and Bayern Munich star Niko Kovac makes his Bundesliga debut as manager of Germany’s most powerful club, when the defending champions open their quest for an extraordinary seventh consecutive league title on Friday. They take on upstart TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, a team that Bavarian Football Works notes qualified for its first-ever UEFA Champions League berth by finishing third on the Bundesliga table in 2017-2018. The match will raise the curtain on the new German season with a live stream from Allianz Arena.

Kovac takes the helm of the Munich giants after a solid season at Eintracht Frankfurt, which saw him take the team to eighth place on the Bundesliga table, while winning silverware in the DFB-Pokal, or German Cup. But just two weeks ago, Kovac faced his previous club in the German Super Cup, and guided Bayern to a one-sided 5-0 victory behind a hat-trick from Polish international Robert Lewandowski, as Bundesliga recounts.

Hoffenheim was one of only four teams to defeat Bayern in the 2017-2018 season, in a game nearly one year ago, on September 9. Hoffenheim’s Mark Uth scored twice to hand the eventual champions a 2-0 loss, the BBC reported, which at the time was Bayerm Munich’s first defeat since the previous April, when they also lost to Hoffenheim.

Nico Kovac make his Bundesliga debut as manager of Bayern Munich on Friday. Stuart Franklin / Getty Images

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at Allianz Arena in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, on Friday, August 24.

Hoffenheim enters their final season under the Bundesliga’s youngest head coach, Julian Nagelsmann, who is set to take the reins at RB Leipzig for the 2019-2020 season. But as he told German magazine Bild, he plans to give everything to Hoffenheim in the current campaign.

“I always strive for the maximum,” he said. “And the maximum is the championship title.”

Watch a preview of the German Bundesliga opening match, Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim, in the video below, courtesy of FC Bayern Munich.

