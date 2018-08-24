‘Will & Grace’: Matt Bomer Playing Will’s ‘Smooth-Talking’ Love Interest This Season

Will it be love for the cute couple?

Last year’s reboot of the hilarious comedy Will & Grace was an amazing success for NBC. For the upcoming season, the peacock network wants to keep the show’s ratings high, while keeping longtime fans amused, and has lined up some big-name guest stars to help draw in new viewers.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, earlier this month, former Friends favorite David Schwimmer was announced as a love interest for Grace. He will appear in a five-episode arc as a character that actress Debra Messing said is “as far away from Ross as he can possibly get because he’s already mastered Ross.”

Now it is Will’s turn to find romance, and versatile actor Matt Bomer has signed up for the challenging position.

The former star of USA Network’s White Collar will play a “smooth-talking, self-satisfied TV news anchor” who dates Eric McCormack’s character, according to Page Six.

The two handsome actors look like they would make a perfect on-screen couple, but will perfectionist Will be able to handle the relationship?

Bomer’s episode of the groundbreaking series will also feature a cameo appearance from an Olympic medalist, figure skater Adam Rippon, and the return of Minnie Driver as Lorraine Finster, the stepdaughter and nemesis of Karen (Megan Mullally).

Rippon and Bomer both posted fun photos to their Instagram stories on Wednesday, August 23, of the two chilling together.

“Am I a talented actor now?” asked the athlete in his Instagram post.

“Just hanging out with [Adam Rippon]… NBD,” wrote the blue-eyed actor in his Instagram story.

The 40-year-old Broadway star also shared his excitement about the Will & Grace role on Twitter.

“Dream come true,” he wrote along with a link to an article about his guest-starring role.

It has also been widely reported that Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Handler, Jon Cryer, and Mary McCormack will all be popping up in various roles during Will & Grace‘s 10th season.

“We’re trying to open up the series this year,” the show’s co-creator, Max Mutchnick, told Deadline earlier this year. “Last year was about coming back and seeing how the audience was going to respond, and they embraced the show, and that was thrilling. Now, we need to move forward.”

The series earned five Emmy nominations for its first season back on the air, including a nod for Mullally for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, and one for Molly Shannon for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

Season 10 of Will & Grace is scheduled to premiere on NBC on Thursday, October 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.