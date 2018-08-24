Justin Bieber Refuses To Say Selena Gomez’s Name Around Fiancee Hailey Baldwin, Wants Her To ‘Feel Secure’

Selena Gomez's name isn't the only thing Justin Bieber is reportedly making sure to steer clear of.

It appears Justin Bieber is going to great lengths to make sure his fiancée, Hailey Baldwin, is the happiest she can possibly be. According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, the one name the Canadian-born singing sensation doesn’t dare utter in the model’s presence is that of his first love, Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber, 24, has made headlines in the past with his relationships and hookups with some pretty famous women. However, aside from his current relationship with Hailey Baldwin, 21, the only other relationship that garnered much media attention was the one the “One Time” singer had with Selena Gomez.

Before there was “Jailey,” there was “Jelena.” As many fans know by now, Bieber and Gomez, 26, dated on-and-off for eight-years from 2010-2018. After giving their relationship one last shot, the two broke up for good back in March. And while the Biebs is seemingly completely over the “Wolves” singer, as he is now engaged to Baldwin, a source claims that he still makes sure to go the extra mile so his fiancée feels “secure, happy and cared for” and one way the “Baby” singer is doing so is by not saying Gomez’s name.

“Justin works hard to make Hailey feel loved and like the only woman in the world. Justin gives all his attention to Hailey and never brings up or mentions any of his famous ex’s. He is doing his best to make his fiancée feel secure, happy and cared for. Justin is always a gentleman, respectful, never even looks at anyone else and won’t even say the name Selena.”

absolute best friend. A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Aug 19, 2018 at 3:20pm PDT

But it’s not just the “Back To You” singer’s name that Bieber is steering clear of.

“Hailey really notices how much he loves her too. She appreciates that Justin no longer really hangs out with any of the Jenner sisters or talks to Kourtney anymore. Justin is doing his best to make Hailey feel good about their future together despite his ex’s lurking and it helps cause Hailey feels happy about their life together,” the source added.

It might seem odd to fans that Baldwin is apparently throwing Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian into this mix, but as fans might remember, the “Somebody To Love” singer used to hang out with Kylie and Kendall quite a bit, and there was much speculation that the relationship between the “Never Say Never” singer and Kendall went beyond friendship.

It gets a bit more complicated as Kendall and Bieber’s fiancée have been friends for a long time, as they are both in the modeling industry.

loli???? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 24, 2018 at 10:51am PDT

At the same time, Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian were rumored to have had a brief fling, and now that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is back on the market following her split with Younes Bendjima after two years of dating, it was rumored that the mother-of-three would go after Bieber “in a heartbeat,” as their supposed fling way more “serious” than originally thought.

However, single or not, many fans will agree that Baldwin has nothing to worry about when it comes to Gomez, Kardashian, or Jenner, as Bieber has shown she is the woman he wants to spend the rest of life with.