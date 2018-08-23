Khloe Kardashian Has Given Tristan Thompson Until October To Earn Back Her Trust, According To ‘Radar Online’

Time is ticking for Tristan Thompson.

If the disgraced NBA star wants to have a shot at staying with his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, he is going to have to earn back her trust by his actions, not his words. And according to Radar Online, there is a deadline for Thompson.

“It will soon be the six-month mark after his cheating turned their lives upside down,” the source told the publication. “She figures it’s more than enough of a stretch for Tristan to show her he’s capable of winning her trust back.”

Kardashian has gone to great lengths to ensure that she can trust Thompson despite his troubled past filled with cheating, even when she was pregnant with the couple’s first daughter, True. But since Tristan has turned down alternative measures, Khloe is forced to let his actions speak, says the source.

“He’s refused to do therapy, saying they don’t need it, so the onus is on him to ease Khloe’s anxieties with his actions not his words.”

Additionally, it’s been reported that Khloe herself is also playing the role of a detective in order to try and keep Thompson an honest man. In addition to hiring a private investigator to keep tabs on the bad boy, Khloe has also made Tristan share his phone pin and passwords with her so she has access to it to make sure he’s being faithful.

For now, it’s a toss up as to whether or not the pair will remain together, or if they will part ways come October.

“Right now she is 50-50 on whether or not he’ll come through and be the man for her long term. She wants it to work more than anything, but there’s only so long she’ll torture herself and walk on eggshells while she decides.”

But to the public eye, the couple’s relationship appears to be going well from what has been seen. As the Inquisitr shared last week, Khloe, Tristan, Kendall Jenner, and her rumored beau Ben Simmons all jetted off to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to stay at Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis’ beachside estate.

While there, Khloe and Tristan packed on the PDA and were even spotted making out in the hot tub. The couple appeared to not be able to keep their hands off one another and Tristan even snapped a selfie of himself and Khloe caught in a lip lock. Maybe for the sake of their daughter, they can work things out.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday evenings on the E! Network.