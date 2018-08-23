Netflix September 2018: What’s Coming And Going This Month?

Here's everything that's coming and going from Netflix next month.

As hard as it might be to believe, August is coming to an end and September is right around the corner. Those of you with a Netflix subscription knows what that means: a whole new slew of movies and TV shows are scheduled to be both added and removed from the streaming giant’s library.

Looking for a new series to binge through? Worried something on your watch list is getting the axe? Here’s a complete list of everything coming and going this month per USA Today and What’s On Netflix.

Here’s the complete list of everything Netflix is adding to their library next month.

September 1, 2018

10,000 B.C.

Another Cinderella Story

Assassins

August Rush

Bruce Almighty

Delirium

Fair Game

Groundhog Day

King Kong

La Catedral del Mar (Netflix Original)

Martian Child

Monkey Twins (Netflix Original)

Sunshine (Netflix Original, streaming on Saturdays)

Nacho Libre

Pearl Harbor

Scarface

Sisters (Netflix Original)

Spider-Man 3

Stephanie

Summer Catch

Sydney White

The Ant Bully

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Keeping Hours

The River Wild

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Two Weeks Notice

Unforgiven

September 2, 2018

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch

Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove

Maynard

Quantico (Season 3)

This is your official announcement that #BlackPanther is coming to Netflix. Wakanda forever! https://t.co/w6UZJMShKm — E! News (@enews) August 22, 2018

September 3, 2018

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities (Season 1) (Netflix Original)

September 4, 2018

Black Panther

September 5, 2018

Van Helsing (Season 2)

Wentworth (Season 6)

September 6, 2018

Once Upon a Time (Season 7)

Once Upon a Time Season 7 Hits Netflix in September, Along With a Bunch of Other New Titles https://t.co/MLp3SPF5Bc — Once Upon A Spoiler (@UponASpoiler) August 22, 2018

September 7, 2018

Atypical: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Cable Girls: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

City of Joy (Netflix Original)

Click

First and Last (Netflix Original)

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Next Gen (Netflix Original)

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser (Netflix Original)

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World (Netflix Original)

September 10, 2018

Call the Midwife (Series 7)

September 11, 2018

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows (Netflix Original)

The Resistance Banker (Netflix Original)

September 12, 2018

Blacklist (Season 5)

Life (Netflix Original)

September 13, 2018

On My Skin (Netflix Original)

September 14, 2018

American Vandal (Season 2) (Netflix Original)

Bleach (Netflix Original)

Boca Juniors Confidential (Netflix Original)

BoJack Horseman (Season 5) (Netflix Original)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix Original)

Ingobernable (Season 2) (Netflix Original)

Last Hope (Netflix Original)

Norm Macdonald has a Show (Netflix Original)

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs (Netflix Original)

The Angel (Netflix Original)

The Dragon Prince (Netflix Original)

The Land of Steady Habits (Netflix Original)

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A (Netflix Original)

September 15, 2018

Inside The Freemasons (Season 1)

September 16, 2018

Role Models

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

September 17, 2018

The Witch

September 18, 2018

American Horror Story: Cult

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian (Netflix Original)

Quincy (Netflix Original)

September 21, 2018

Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan (Netflix Original)

Hilda (Netflix Original)

Maniac: Limited Series (Netflix Original)

Nappily Ever After (Netflix Original)

The Good Cop (Netflix Original)

September 23, 2018

The Walking Dead (Season 8)

#TheWalkingDead Season 8 finally gets a @netflix date! You'll have two weeks to binge before Season 9 ???? https://t.co/pH35VPrmVh pic.twitter.com/0j7fgoRMGz — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) August 22, 2018

September 25, 2018

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

September 26, 2018

Norsemen: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Hurricane Heist

September 28, 2018

Battlefish (Netflix Original)

Chef’s Table: Volume 5 (Netflix Original)

El Marginal: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Forest of Piano (Netflix Original)

Hold the Dark (Netflix Original)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane (Netflix Original)

Lost Song (Netflix Original)

Made in Mexico (Netflix Original)

Reboot: The Guardian Code (Season 2) (Netflix Original)

Skylanders Academy (Season 3) (Netflix Original)

The 3rd Eye (Netflix Original)

Two Catalonias (Netflix Original)

September 30, 2018

Big Miracle

Here’s the complete list of everything Netflix is removing from their library next month.

September 1, 2018

13 Going on 30

A Royal Night Out

Batman Begins

Casino

Dead Poets Society

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Exporting Raymond

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Hotel for Dogs

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

It Might Get Loud

Joyful Noise

Just Friends

Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1

Man on Wire

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Assets

The Bucket List

The Dark Knight

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

September 2, 2018

Outsourced

Waffle Street

September 11, 2018

Rules of Engagement: (Seasons 1-7)

All Seven Seasons of “Rules of Engagement” Leaving Netflix in September https://t.co/yVx7T0NhIr pic.twitter.com/lzHkND9Jvx — What's On Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 17, 2018

September 14, 2018

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon

September 15, 2018

A Star Is Born

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

Bordertown

September 16, 2018

Are You Here

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Moonrise Kingdom

September 24, 2018

Iris

September 28, 2018