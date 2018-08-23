Netflix September 2018: What’s Coming And Going This Month?

As hard as it might be to believe, August is coming to an end and September is right around the corner. Those of you with a Netflix subscription knows what that means: a whole new slew of movies and TV shows are scheduled to be both added and removed from the streaming giant’s library.
Looking for a new series to binge through? Worried something on your watch list is getting the axe? Here’s a complete list of everything coming and going this month per USA Today and What’s On Netflix.
Here’s the complete list of everything Netflix is adding to their library next month.
September 1, 2018
- 10,000 B.C.
- Another Cinderella Story
- Assassins
- August Rush
- Bruce Almighty
- Delirium
- Fair Game
- Groundhog Day
- King Kong
- La Catedral del Mar (Netflix Original)
- Martian Child
- Monkey Twins (Netflix Original)
- Sunshine (Netflix Original, streaming on Saturdays)
- Nacho Libre
- Pearl Harbor
- Scarface
- Sisters (Netflix Original)
- Spider-Man 3
- Stephanie
- Summer Catch
- Sydney White
- The Ant Bully
- The Breakfast Club
- The Cider House Rules
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
- The Keeping Hours
- The River Wild
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
- Two Weeks Notice
- Unforgiven
September 2, 2018
- Disney’s Lilo & Stitch
- Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove
- Maynard
- Quantico (Season 3)
This is your official announcement that #BlackPanther is coming to Netflix. Wakanda forever! https://t.co/w6UZJMShKm
— E! News (@enews) August 22, 2018
September 3, 2018
- A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities (Season 1) (Netflix Original)
September 4, 2018
- Black Panther
September 5, 2018
- Van Helsing (Season 2)
- Wentworth (Season 6)
September 6, 2018
- Once Upon a Time (Season 7)
Once Upon a Time Season 7 Hits Netflix in September, Along With a Bunch of Other New Titles https://t.co/MLp3SPF5Bc
— Once Upon A Spoiler (@UponASpoiler) August 22, 2018
September 7, 2018
- Atypical: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Cable Girls: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- City of Joy (Netflix Original)
- Click
- First and Last (Netflix Original)
- Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Next Gen (Netflix Original)
- Sierra Burgess Is A Loser (Netflix Original)
- Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Most Assassinated Woman in the World (Netflix Original)
September 10, 2018
- Call the Midwife (Series 7)
September 11, 2018
- Daniel Sloss: Live Shows (Netflix Original)
- The Resistance Banker (Netflix Original)
September 12, 2018
- Blacklist (Season 5)
- Life (Netflix Original)
September 13, 2018
- On My Skin (Netflix Original)
September 14, 2018
- American Vandal (Season 2) (Netflix Original)
- Bleach (Netflix Original)
- Boca Juniors Confidential (Netflix Original)
- BoJack Horseman (Season 5) (Netflix Original)
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix Original)
- Ingobernable (Season 2) (Netflix Original)
- Last Hope (Netflix Original)
- Norm Macdonald has a Show (Netflix Original)
- Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs (Netflix Original)
- The Angel (Netflix Original)
- The Dragon Prince (Netflix Original)
- The Land of Steady Habits (Netflix Original)
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A (Netflix Original)
September 15, 2018
- Inside The Freemasons (Season 1)
September 16, 2018
- Role Models
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
September 17, 2018
- The Witch
September 18, 2018
- American Horror Story: Cult
- D.L. Hughley: Contrarian (Netflix Original)
- Quincy (Netflix Original)
September 21, 2018
- Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan (Netflix Original)
- Hilda (Netflix Original)
- Maniac: Limited Series (Netflix Original)
- Nappily Ever After (Netflix Original)
- The Good Cop (Netflix Original)
September 23, 2018
- The Walking Dead (Season 8)
#TheWalkingDead Season 8 finally gets a @netflix date! You'll have two weeks to binge before Season 9 ???? https://t.co/pH35VPrmVh pic.twitter.com/0j7fgoRMGz
— The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) August 22, 2018
September 25, 2018
- Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
September 26, 2018
- Norsemen: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Hurricane Heist
September 28, 2018
- Battlefish (Netflix Original)
- Chef’s Table: Volume 5 (Netflix Original)
- El Marginal: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Forest of Piano (Netflix Original)
- Hold the Dark (Netflix Original)
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane (Netflix Original)
- Lost Song (Netflix Original)
- Made in Mexico (Netflix Original)
- Reboot: The Guardian Code (Season 2) (Netflix Original)
- Skylanders Academy (Season 3) (Netflix Original)
- The 3rd Eye (Netflix Original)
- Two Catalonias (Netflix Original)
September 30, 2018
- Big Miracle
Here’s What’s Coming to/Leaving Netflix in September 2018 https://t.co/ucmpcbx7xg pic.twitter.com/jkR632Lgci
— Seventeen (@seventeen) August 22, 2018
Here’s the complete list of everything Netflix is removing from their library next month.
September 1, 2018
- 13 Going on 30
- A Royal Night Out
- Batman Begins
- Casino
- Dead Poets Society
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
- Exporting Raymond
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Ghostbusters
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- Hotel for Dogs
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- It Might Get Loud
- Joyful Noise
- Just Friends
- Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1
- Man on Wire
- Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
- The Assets
- The Bucket List
- The Dark Knight
- The Descent
- The Descent: Part 2
September 2, 2018
- Outsourced
- Waffle Street
September 11, 2018
- Rules of Engagement: (Seasons 1-7)
All Seven Seasons of “Rules of Engagement” Leaving Netflix in September https://t.co/yVx7T0NhIr pic.twitter.com/lzHkND9Jvx
— What's On Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 17, 2018
September 14, 2018
- Disney’s Pete’s Dragon
September 15, 2018
- A Star Is Born
- Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Bordertown
September 16, 2018
- Are You Here
- Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
- Moonrise Kingdom
September 24, 2018
- Iris
September 28, 2018
- The Imitation Game