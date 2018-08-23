‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday, August 24: Phyllis Slaps Summer!

When Summer pushes her mother too far, Phyllis responds with a resounding slap.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, August 24, brings vicious arguments, suspicions, and anxiety for Genoa City residents.

Paul (Doug Davidson) puts Victoria (Amelia Heinle) on edge, according to She Knows Soaps. He once again talks to her about J.T. Victoria reveals she’s honestly just happy that he’s gone. In fact, she tells Paul that her fondest wish is never to see him again, and Paul lets her know that J.T. behind bars would make that a reality. Unfortunately for Victoria, her stress causes her to slip, and she says “if only that were possible,” which raises Paul’s suspicions even further than they were before.

While Victoria quickly covers up for her faux pas by blaming police incompetence, Paul didn’t miss her mess up. He can tell something is wrong, but he just doesn’t have the situation pieced together just yet. With Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) in town, though, it seems like it’s just a matter of time before everything about the J.T. cover up blows sky high.

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) works to keep the peace. She gives Arturo (Jason Canela) a treat before he leaves on his business trip with her brother, Nick (Joshua Morrow). When Rey shows up and introduces himself as Arturo’s brother, Arturo asks him to leave instantly, and naturally, Abby has questions. However, Arturo doesn’t give her any answers no matter how hard she pushes. That just means that Abby will do her own thing to find out what’s going on, though. Arturo leaves on his trip, and he can bet that Abby will try to get to the bottom of why his brother, Rey, upset him so much.

Big Secrets. Major Drama. Epic Fallout. ???? You won’t want to miss it this week on #YR. pic.twitter.com/hehnaCWcBZ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 19, 2018

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) wants revenge, and while some believe it’s a dish best served cold, she’s serving it up hot, and before Summer (Hunter King) even gets a chance to enact her devious plans to steal Billy (Jason Thompson). The mother and daughter duo have it out in a supercharged argument. Summer rants and raves about Phyllis while she points out every awful thing Phyllis ever did in her life.

Summer tells Phyllis that anything she hates about Summer is merely a reflection of herself. Summer entirely turned herself into Phyllis 2.0, and she’s hell-bent on making sure she rips apart her mom and Billy (Jason Thompson). She finally tells Phyllis, “this is what women like you get when you get old!” Phyllis responds with a resounding slap.

Summer leaves, but Phyllis cooks up a devious scheme to keep Summer away from Philadelphia and Billy.

Tune in to CBS or POP tomorrow to find out what Phyllis is up to.