Princess Diana’s Memory Is Kept Alive By Prince William And Prince Harry In Touching Ways

Princess Diana passed away 21 years ago this month but her memory is still kept alive by her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Though William was 15-years-old and Harry was just 12-years-old at the time of their mother’s death in a tragic car accident, Insider reports that the princes have found small, touching ways to include Diana in the important moments of their lives.

When Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton in 2010, he used the same ring that Prince Charles had used to propose to Princess Diana. The ring is an impressive 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds, chosen by Diana herself from the Garrard’s catalog. Likewise, when Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle last year, he had two diamonds from Princess Diana’s personal collection set into a ring, flanking a larger diamond from Botswana. It has been speculated that the diamonds may have come from one of the late princess’s broaches, but the company that created the ring, Cleave and Company, has declined to answer questions of what piece the gems were sourced from.

This May, the world watched as Prince Harry married actress Meghan Markle. Diana’s memory was honored at the wedding, including the flowers chosen for the bride’s bouquet. Forget-Me-Nots, Princess Diana’s favorite flower, were front and center in the nuptial bundle carried by Markle. The flowers were picked by Prince Harry from the gardens at Kensington Palace on the day of his wedding as a way of paying tribute to his mother and new bride.

“The couple specifically chose them to be included in Ms. Markle’s bouquet to honor the memory of the late Princess on this special day,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on the matter.

Prince Harry also made sure that his mother’s family was involved with his wedding. All of Princess Diana’s siblings were present, including her sister Lady Jane Fellowes who read an excerpt from The Song Of Solomon.

When he married Kate Middleton in 2011, Prince William also paid tribute to his late mother. One of the songs sung during the ceremony was “Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer,” a hymn that was played at Princess Diana’s funeral. The couple also visited Kensington Gardens together last year, the day before the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death. Kate Middleton was wearing a dress very similar to one worn by the late princess, perhaps as her own tribute to the mother-in-law she never had the chance to know.

The next generation of royal children is getting to know about the Princess of Wales as well. Prince William often tells stories to his three children about “Granny Diana” before putting them to bed. He has stated it is important that the children know they had two grandmothers.

Along with their personal lives, the two princes have also honored their mother’s legacy by becoming patrons to the causes she supported, namely HIV, homelessness, and mental health. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have become involved in supporting these causes alongside their husbands. Because of their actions, Diana’s legacy will continue to touch the lives of others for years to come. There’s no doubt the late Princess of Wales would have been proud of the men her sons have become.