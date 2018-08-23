‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, August 24: Katie’s Big Decision Hope & Liam Fall Deeper In Love

New B&B spoilers promise that Mr. and Mrs. Spencer will turn the heat up!

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 24 promise an emotional day as Bill (Don Diamont) doesn’t come through for his family and his son suffers for it. Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) are newlyweds and on honeymoon, and BB spoilers indicate that they will take their relationship to the next level.

The new Mr. and Mrs. Spencer are officially married and on honeymoon. Liam didn’t have any time to plan a honeymoon for the two of them, so he made the best of their situation and decked the cabin out in candles. It seems as if the bridal couple are enjoying their staycation honeymoon, according to She Knows Soaps. B&B fans saw Hope’s sexy lingerie and she is clearly in her element as Liam’s wife.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope and Liam will fall even more deeply in love. Although Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) initially proposed to Hope, it seems as if Liam has really stepped up and into his role as a husband to Hope. He admitted to Wyatt (Darin Brooks) that he is in love with both women, but it seems as if his feelings will continue to develop as the honeymoon progresses. One thing is for sure, this honeymoon is about to heat up!

Even though Bill said that he would try to do better by Will (Finnegan George), it doesn’t mean that he will always come through for his son. This time, Justin (Aaron D. Spears) impressed upon him that the business crisis was urgent and that he needed to pay attention to work. Although Bill protested, he did choose work over Liam. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will opine that Katie (Heather Tom) should protect her son from his father. He doesn’t want Bill to have the power to hurt his son willy-nilly, and he has already promised that he will be there for Will as a father figure.

However, Katie has her own feelings about the situation. She knows that Bill, at his best, is a wonderful father. She reminded him not too long ago that he said that he would do better by Will than he did by Liam and Wyatt, and they both got emotional because they both realize that Will’s happiness is at stake. But Thorne will ask Katie to consider seeking full custody of Will, and that will make Katie very emotional as she realizes that her son’s relationship with his father could be in jeopardy if she goes through with Thorne’s suggestion. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.