Jennifer Lawrence Can’t Keep Hands Off Boyfriend Cooke Maroney At JFK Airport

Jennifer Lawrence certainly seems to be enjoying her time with boyfriend Cooke Maroney.

The actress and her beau were spotted earlier today at JFK. According to the Daily Mail the couple had just returned home from a romantic getaway to Europe and appeared to be parting ways at the airport. The pair was photographed kissing and holding each other before Lawrence got into a vehicle and sped away.

Lawrence looked chic in a white v-neck t-shirt with a lightweight black zip-up jacket over it. On the bottom, the actress donned denim that was ripped at the bottom along with a pair of sandals. The usually laid back 28-year-old wore her hair in a messy low bun and appeared to have on minimal makeup. The actress hid her face behind a pair of round sunglasses.

Maroney followed in the footsteps of his girlfriend, rocking a casual vibe for the long journey home. The 33-year-old sported a black crew neck sweatshirt, a pair of jeans, as well as Adidas sneakers. He was also photographed with a duffel bag across his shoulder.

According to Radar Online, the pair has been dating since June, or at least that is when they made their relationship public. The couple was reportedly set up by a mutual friend and Cooke works as an art director at New York’s trendy Gladstone 64 gallery. Jen is reportedly happy to be dating someone who is not in showbiz.

Apparently, things are going so well in the couple’s relationship that they have already moved in together and their relationship is moving at “lightning speed.”

“To her, this feels right. She talked it through with her closest friends before making the leap,” a source said of Jen’s decision to move in with Maroney.

“Cooke moved his stuff into her places in L.A. and New York a few weeks ago, right when Jen agreed the relationship should be exclusive. They’re very much in the honeymoon phase, but Jen’s saying this feels more special than any of her previous boyfriends.”

The friend also noted that Jen feels as though she has been a little too uptight at the beginning of other relationships which is why she wanted to make sure she gave this one a good chance early on.

“Jen is a traditional girl at heart and she’s longing to get married,” the source shared. “It’s still early, but living together will be the perfect way to see if Cooke is someone she can really picture herself settling down with.”

It remains to be seen if wedding bells are indeed in Jen’s future.