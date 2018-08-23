But Bethenny hedged on whether she thought Dorinda was a 'drunk.'

Knowing what fans know now about what’s been going on in Bethenny Frankel’s personal life with the sudden passing of Dennis Shields from an opiate overdose, the Skinnygirl founder got raked over the coals last night on the Real Housewives of New York reunion by almost everyone with the exception of Sonja Morgan and maybe Tinsley Mortimer. But while there were only a few details about Luann de Lesseps, it was made clear by Andy Cohen that the “Countess” was back in rehab as she had reportedly started drinking again.

RadarOnline focused on comments made largely by Bethenny and Dorinda Medley that indicated that Frankel had already been part of one intervention for the week and she didn’t want to determine whether Medley was or wasn’t a “drunk.” Dorinda told Bethenny to watch how she responds to Andy Cohen’s questions about her drinking habits.

“Don’t worry, I’ve been through one intervention this weekend. I’m not doing one tonight.”

The RHONY reunion was filmed within days of Luann’s return to rehab, after it was announced that Carole Radziwill would not be returning, but before the passing of Frankel’s boyfriend, Dennis Shields.

When Andy Cohen asked whether Bethenny thought Dorinda was “a drunk,” she hemmed and hawed, relying on semantics to not truly answer the question. Frankel said she did say that she labeled Medley a drunk in Puerto Rico when she embarrassed her at a dinner. Frankel said that Dorinda made things worse the next day when she apologized to the wrong person for bad behavior the night before.

“You apologized to the wrong person! You did not know who you had offended. I have witnessed you not remember.”

The reunion then declined further when Carole Radziwill, Dorinda and Ramona Singer called Bethenny a “labeler.”

From the very first moments of the reunion, Bethenny was aware that most of the women were coming for her in advance.

“This is like Game of Thrones. I’m like the mother of dragons fighting multiple blondes. You know, make the first one count.”

But perhaps that strangest diss of the night came after Ramona started frothing at the mouth, calling Bethenny Frankel fake.

“Don’t say a f**king thing with your fake t*ts!”

But even the ladies who didn’t support Bethenny reminded Ramona that she too had breast implants, but she explained that she got hers later in life than Frankel, and so it was a different situation. Ramona seemed to have a chip on her shoulder for most of the night about advantages she thought Bethenny had that she didn’t.

Part two should be even wilder, but they will still be one housewife down for the rest of the reunion.